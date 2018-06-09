Register
09 June 2018
    71 Years of Tough Rhetoric: American Diplomacy 'Manifests' Itself in Poland

    President Donald Trump's pick for the new US ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, will be approved by Warsaw despite Mrs. Mosbacher “concerns about respect for democratic institutions in Poland.” Former Sejm deputy Andrzej Rozenek told Sputnik that the future ambassador's stance could complicate relations between the countries.

    Sputnik: Georgette Mosbacher, appointed as US ambassador to Poland by Donald Trump, addressed the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the statement caused confusion among Polish politicians and mainstream media, as Mosbacher criticized Poland despite even being formally approved. What can we expect after she takes up her post in Warsaw?

    Andrzej Rozenek: Yes, the issue is difficult for Poland, for our diplomacy and for relations with the United States as a whole. On the one hand, these remarks must be taken seriously, and on the other hand, if someone is an envoy nominee to a new country, then it would be good not to complicate future relations at the very start or future steps of this ambassador. Strange behavior, although some of the comments were essential.

    Sputnik: The head of the presidential office, Krzysztof Szczerski, and Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki had to comment on Georgette Mosbacher's remarks, downplaying them or justifying them. Was this done to calm the public opinion?

    Andrzej Rozenek: It's not a secret for anyone that our relations with the United States play a key role in determining the security of Poland. The aggravation of these relations is not in the interest of Poland. Therefore it is necessary to somehow downplay this. Of course, Americans often do not behave correctly, and this applies not only to Poland, but also to other countries. But I would prefer everything to calm down and not add fuel to the fire.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

