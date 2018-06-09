Register
03:00 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    James Wolfe, former director of security with the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Baltimore.

    Former US Senate Intel Chief Facing ‘Rather Fishy’ Charges of Lying to FBI

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The recent indictment of former head of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee James Wolfe for allegedly lying to the FBI seems more than just a little suspicious, Jim Jatras, a former senior foreign policy adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership, told Sputnik.

    Wolfe, who was arrested Thursday night at his Maryland home by officials, was indicted on three counts of making false statements to FBI agents in December 2017 regarding contacts with reporters. Though it doesn't say so explicitly, the indictment does suggest that the Wolfe investigation was launched after officials noticed classified information was being given to members of the press, NBC News reported.

    Wolfe has not been charged with leaking classified information.

    ​Jatras told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday that Wolfe's indictment "strikes [him] as rather fishy."

    "I look at when someone gets charged with making false statements to the FBI and it's likely the opposite of the case," Jatras told show host John Kiriakou. "When they don't have the goods on somebody or actual criminal behavior and they want to nail them on something, they get them for ‘lying to the FBI,' which in most cases I don't think they have."

    A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Mandel Ngan
    FBI Obligated to Use Informants in Trump Campaign for Russia Probe - Lawmaker

    "They've simply maybe gotten some facts wrong when they were being questioned by the agents," the political analyst pointed out.

    It was also reported on Thursday that, aside from officials zeroing in on Wolfe, the US Justice Department also seized phone and email records belonging to New York Times journalist Ali Watkins as part of their investigation. According to reports, Watkins was approached by the FBI to discuss her three-year relationship with Wolfe to determine whether he'd given her any classified Senate documents.

    Addressing the seizure of Watkins' records, Jatras noted that it was unclear whether this investigation would mean other journalists would see similar treatment.

    "I don't know. It really gets down to the question of who is behind this decision," he told Kiriakou. "Has there been an ongoing investigation here? Into what? What are they really aiming at with this particular move? Whose motivations are behind it?"

    In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, a woman holds up her cell phone before a rally with then presidential candidate Donald Trump in Bedford, N.H.
    © AP Photo / John Locher, File
    US Justice Department: Trump Shouldn't Be Ordered to Unblock Twitter Users

    "My instinct is to say this isn't coming from the top, because it's quite clear to me that the White House and the administration doesn't have an effective control over the machine of the law enforcement," Jatras said, again stressing the importance of finding the mastermind behind the probe.

    Noting that the Trump administration is cracking down on leaks of classified information, Jatras concluded that he believes the investigation is more "of a political nature, not of a law enforcement nature."

    Though Wolfe was released from custody on Friday, he is expected to show up at FBI headquarters on Monday for booking before appearing in court on Tuesday.

    Related:

    Ex-US Senate Intel Committee Staffer Arrested for Lying to FBI – Reports
    Bar Offers Man Accidentally Shot by FBI Agent Free Drinks for Life
    The Same Suspects, Again? FBI Special Agent ID’s Greatest Cyber Threats
    WATCH Dancing FBI Agent 'Accidentally' Shoots Man While Doing Back Flip
    FBI, Justice Dept. ‘Should Have Told’ About Probe Against Manafort - Trump
    Tags:
    US Senate Intelligence Committee, James Wolfe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse