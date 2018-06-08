Register
23:44 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Taiwan

    Washington Wants to Play 'Taiwan Card' to Exert Pressure on China - Analysts

    © Flickr / wei zheng wang
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The White House has made the decision not to send a high-ranking representative to the upcoming opening ceremony of the new office building of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei which, in the absence of diplomatic relations, serves as the de facto US 'embassy' on the island.

    At the same time, the US administration is exerting pressure on American Airlines and Delta, urging them not to obey China's demands to remove the mention of Taiwan as an independent state from their websites. But what do Trump's inconsistent actions say? Does this mean that the White House hasn't completely abandoned the the Taiwan issue, in order to put pressure on Beijing? Sputnik discussed this issue with Russian and Chinese experts.

    According to the deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies, Andrey Karneev, the decision not to send a high-ranking official to Taipei for the opening ceremony of the AIT is more situational rather than representative of a White House strategy change.

    Most likely, the Trump administration is striving at this fragile moment, when there is uncertainty about the outcome of the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un, to enlist China's support on the important North Korean issue. In this situation a scandal is completely unnecessary, and the visit to Taiwan by Presidential Adviser on National Security John Bolton, which has been reported on since April by various sources, has now, apparently, been postponed.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Warns Washington as US Reportedly Mulls Sending Warship to Taiwan Strait
    Trump's unpredictability forces observers to refrain from making decisive predictions. Moreover, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, the administration is putting pressure on two leading American companies — American Airlines and Delta. It is urging them to ignore Chinese demands regarding how they refer to Taiwan on their websites and in their promotional materials.

    Why this is happening is also understandable; the current administration is trying to maintain its leverage on Beijing, and the confidential nature of contacts with the top management of airlines is aimed at concealing the role of the White House. The fact that such demands are possible, we know from the history of Russian sanctions. There were several leaks in the press, indicating that US officials were ultimately demanding that foreign companies comply with the sanctions. Why not demand the same tough stance now against China, and this time from American companies?

    Trumps's Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages reciprocal visits by US and Taiwanese officials at all levels, is a step in the same direction. The approval of the law, which China strongly objects to, means that Washington is going to play the so-called 'Taiwan card' to exert pressure on Beijing, Andrey Karneev believes.

    Taiwan's frogmen Marines perform close combat drills just a few kilometers from mainland China on the outlying island of Kinmen, Taiwan (File)
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    New Defense Bill Seeks $7.5 Billion for Taiwan, US to ‘Push Back on China’
    Chen Xiaoxiao from China's Jimei University has called Trump's policy “contradictory.” "On the one hand, the Taiwan issue is the most important issue in China-US relations, a key,  sensitive problem. Mainland China has demonstrated its strong will and ability to defend state sovereignty, so the US, understanding this political message from China, is trying to hold back on some of the main issues.

    On the other hand, competition between such major powers as China and the US is moving to a deeper level. The US administration has not abandoned the 'Taiwan card', and continues to look for, using various tricks, the 'red line' that cannot be crossed, otherwise a response from  China will follow; it keeps playing sort of a game with Beijing."

    Chen Xiaoxiao also believes that Washington is only using Taiwan in its political games: “I want to emphasize that, as analysis shows, the US uses Taiwan only as a pawn in the game, and is not really friendly towards Taiwan. Meanwhile, mainland China, due to the ongoing changes in the international situation, cannot allow the US to be a constant troublemaker in the Taiwan Strait,” he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Warns Washington as US Reportedly Mulls Sending Warship to Taiwan Strait
    Taiwan Air Force F-16 Fighter Crashes in Mountains During Drills - Reports
    Chinese Navy Holds Live Fire Drills in Taiwan Strait
    Burkina Faso Set Diplomatic Relations With China After Breaking Off Taiwan Ties
    Tags:
    tricks, pressure, strategy, policy, relations, diplomacy, Chen Xiaoxiao, Andrey Karneev, John Bolton, China, Taiwan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse