Register
21:39 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This NASA artist's concept shows the Galileo spacecraft flying by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io (L) and the gigantic planet (R).

    UK Space Agency Employee Explains What Exclusion From Galileo Means for London

    © AFP 2018 / NASA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With the Brexit talks underway, the EU has recently announced its decision to exclude UK firms out of the Galileo satellite navigation system, citing legal issues about sharing sensitive information with a non-member state.

    Reacting to the European Union's move, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis lashed out the European Commission, saying that it was "shooting itself in the foot just to prove that the gun works", adding that the decision would delay the Galileo project by three years and cost the EU £1bn more.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Malcolm MacDonald, Director of the Scottish Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications, and a Non-Executive Board Member of the UK Space Agency.

    Sputnik: Taking into account this story and the recent comments made by David Davies, how significant would it be if Britain was not be included in Galileo project with the EU?

    Malcolm: I think from a UK perspective it would be quite concerning for the space sector if we weren't to be involved in the Galileo project. I think the space sector has made it quite clear that it sees continued involvement in the space sector as being important to the sector, and I think the UK government has also recognized and understood that to continue to be involved.

    Sputnik: The UK is one of the world leaders in nanotechnology and also the specialized technology used in projects such as Galileo. What effect will Brexit have on the UK's impact in these sectors? Could we see the UK fall behind and become outpaced by developing countries and rapid development coming from the EU?

    Malcolm: I think that really depends on what Brexit actually ends up meaning. Like I said, there is a clear risk to the sector but it's also worth remembering that the space sector in the UK is very large; it employs an awful lot of people and the whilst Galileo project is important to the sector it's not the sole part of the sector. While it would be of concern to who's involved to it, and there would be an economic impact on it, the sector is quite resilient and they've shown strength across a number of different areas from telecommunications to earth observation; we've got the spaceport activities happening in the UK as well - we're seeing growth in a number of areas. Whilst looing activity in Galileo would obviously be a loss to the sector, the sector is very strong and innovative and I except it would stay strong.

    Sputnik: Davies has stated that if the UK would drop out of the Galileo project with the EU; Britain could potentially create a similar partnership with Australia and Commonwealth countries. Is this realistic do you think? What would this partnership look like and moreover would it be successful and long lasting in comparison to Galileo and other such projects?

    Malcolm: Could we do it as the UK? Yes, absolutely. As could France, as could Germany, as could any number of countries. The reason why we chose to work with partners in Europe is because of the scale of investment required. Could the UK afford to make that investment if there is the political willingness then yes, we could afford to do it, but it wouldn't be a chip investment, and I think looking towards other partners like Australia or New Zealand or anyone else we might choose to work with in terms of mitigating some of the costs to deploy it. We have the technical expertise and if there is political desire then we have the funding to achieve it.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Malcolm MacDonald are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    satellite communication system, space exploration, EU Galileo programme, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse