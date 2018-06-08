Register
21:38 GMT +308 June 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    US 'Sinking Into Isolation' Amid Discord With NATO Allies - Turkish Politician

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, Pool
    Opinion
    In Thursday's Direct Line Q&A session, President Putin spoke about the unacceptability of US efforts to extend their jurisdiction beyond their own borders, including to Europe. Speaking to Sputnik Turkey, Vatan Party leader and presidential candidate Dogu Perincek noted that these US efforts have been met with serious resistance on multiple fronts.

    "I believe that Mr. Putin was speaking first and foremost about America's traditional allies – Germany, France and the UK, as well as Turkey.  In previous years, these countries obediently followed in the US's wake, and under Washington's pressure pursued its favored policy toward Russia, Ukraine and Crimea. But today we see a serious split within NATO and [what is effectively] an uprising against the US led by Germany," Perincek said.

    Even before Berlin, Perincek noted, Ankara stepped out against US designs – namely Washington's attempt "to create 'a second Israel' in the form of Kurdistan."

    "The Turkish military managed to break into the American-Israeli corridor in northern Syria with Operation Euphrates Shield. Then the operation in Afrin was successfully carried out. In this way, Turkey, remaining within the Atlantic system, began to oppose US policy in western Asia," the politician said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    German FM Refuses to 'Hush Up' EU-US Tensions as War of Words Heats Up
    Today, Perincek said, "Germany has entered a trade war with the US, which France and the UK subsequently joined, and we now see how America is sinking more and more quickly into political isolation."

    A political confrontation between Berlin and Washington is growing, according to the politician. "Germany has moved closer to Russia and China. In short, Berlin is pursuing a policy of large-scale resistive action to Washington. Paris and London also share this anti-American stance; this is the second front," he said.

    "As Mr. Putin emphasized, during the last [decade], the members of the North Atlantic Alliance have gotten an opportunity to face the truth, and to realize that the US-imposed plan to create a unipolar world is a dead-end," Perincek noted. "They've seen that America itself does not have the real capability to implement this plan. Russia has been able to withstand US pressure. Some thought that Moscow would simply throw up its hands and surrender, but they were mistaken."

    Finally, the politician mentioned the growing trade war between the US and China. "The US is threatening China in the South China Sea. China says that it will not bow its head to US pressure and threats. This is another anti-American front."

    "Taking into account all these processes, we can say that the last 7-8 years have not been the most successful for the US. It has not been able to achieve its goals. This, incidentally, is something the US itself has admitted. In his speech on US national security strategy earlier this year, President Trump mentioned a failures in a number of areas. Thus we can see that the US is trying on the one hand to restore its shaky positions, primarily in the economy, and on the other is finding itself in a deeper and deeper vacuum in the international political arena," Perincek concluded.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from Russia’s citizens during the annual special Direct Line with Vladimir Putin broadcast live by Russian TV channels and radio stations
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session
    During Thursday's Direct Line Q&A, Vladimir Putin commented on Washington's efforts to extend its jurisdiction beyond its borders. "When I spoke in Munich in 2007…I was confronted with the fact that many of my counterparts were angry, arguing that it was too tough and inappropriate. But what was I talking about? I said that the US was extending the jurisdiction of its laws beyond its borders, and that this was unacceptable. This is exactly what is happening today, but now in relation to our European partners," Putin said.

