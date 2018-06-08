UKIP Founder Doubts EU Will Accept Britain's 'Backstop Plan'

Sputnik has spoken with Alan Sked, the founder of UKIP about media reports that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was secretly slagging off those in the UK government who he believes want to derail Brexit.

Sputnik: Will the EU accept the UK’s backstop plan?

Alan Sked: Everyone on the British side is hoping that it won’t come into play, it’s in case the issues regarding free trade and the Irish border can’t be resolved, but I don’t think the European Union is going to accept it.

Alan Sked: Either we get a trade deal that would sort it out, and there’s all sorts of technology that could be used, but the Irish are being very obtuse about, that could solve it very easily.

