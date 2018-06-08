Register
21:39 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the Pargwal area of India-Pakistan international border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, India (File)

    Militancy Becoming 'Cult' in Jammu and Kashmir - Former Top Cop

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police has warned that the calibrated release of videos on social media projecting terrorists as messiahs and brave hearts of the community serve as a catalyst in attracting youngsters to join the jihad.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Kuldeep Khoda, an illustrious police officer who spent most of his time in service in the militancy-infested areas of northern Jammu and Kashmir, has warned of a "cult" being born in India's state of Jammu and Kashmir with more and more educated youths arming themselves. An ardent blogger, Khoda, has warned that militancy is becoming an "attractive and glamorous" option. 

    READ MORE: New Delhi on High Alert as Terrorists Sneak Into Kashmir Valley

    Khoda's observations concur with a report by the Jammu and Kashmir state police intelligence department, which points out that the youth in the Kashmir valley have been taking up militancy for the "thrill." The report was recently presented to the state assembly and the Parliament.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Three Militants Killed, Kashmir Valley Shut Down and Braces for Violent Protests
    Khoda, one of the most successful police officers to have served in Jammu and Kashmir, says the "dimensions and dynamics" of terrorism are changing in the trouble-torn state. He claims that frustration of the common man is mainly the reason behind militancy gaining traction.

    "When the political grid is inactive, even if the security grid gets results, the common man on many occasions becomes a victim of favoritism and nepotism. The frustration of the common man with the system he is in has to find an exit route. In other [Indian] states where system failures may be more acute, the exit route for frustration takes the form of dharnas, strikes, arson and the like. But in the valley [of Kashmir], with militancy now firmly entrenched for the last three decades, taking up the gun is not only a readily available option but an attractive and glamorous one as well," reads a recent blog by Khoda. 

    READ MORE: Daesh May Be Planning Lone Wolf Attack in India's Jammu & Kashmir — Top Cop

    According to the intelligence report, 2018 may end up as the worst year in terms of the number of youths taking up arms; figures indicate that 81 youths had joined various militant groups between January and May 2018.  

    "As many as 20 more youths have joined the militant groups in the month of May alone which included Rouf from Ganderbal, a fourth-semester student pursuing a diploma course in government polytechnic. An Unani doctor, the brother of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Inamulhaq Mengnoo, has also been reported missing from Shopian and it is apprehended that he too may have joined terror groups," the report reads.

    In 2017, a total of 126 youths had joined various militant groups. It was the highest number since 2010, according to data presented in the State Assembly and Parliament by the police department.

    The views and opinions expressed by Kuldeep Khoda in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Calls for Joint Action Against Terror Financing at BRICS Meeting
    Pakistani Diplomat in Colombo Accused of Plotting Terror Attacks Against India
    India, US Vow to Strengthen Information Sharing on Most Dangerous Terror Groups
    Terror Incidents Increased in India; Decreased in Pakistan in 2016
    Tags:
    gravitational attraction, dimensions, youth, militants, fashion, intelligence, terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse