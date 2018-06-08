Militancy Becoming 'Cult' in Jammu and Kashmir - Former Top Cop

The former chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police has warned that the calibrated release of videos on social media projecting terrorists as messiahs and brave hearts of the community serve as a catalyst in attracting youngsters to join the jihad.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Kuldeep Khoda, an illustrious police officer who spent most of his time in service in the militancy-infested areas of northern Jammu and Kashmir, has warned of a "cult" being born in India's state of Jammu and Kashmir with more and more educated youths arming themselves. An ardent blogger, Khoda, has warned that militancy is becoming an "attractive and glamorous" option.

Khoda's observations concur with a report by the Jammu and Kashmir state police intelligence department, which points out that the youth in the Kashmir valley have been taking up militancy for the "thrill." The report was recently presented to the state assembly and the Parliament.

Khoda, one of the most successful police officers to have served in Jammu and Kashmir, says the "dimensions and dynamics" of terrorism are changing in the trouble-torn state. He claims that frustration of the common man is mainly the reason behind militancy gaining traction.

"When the political grid is inactive, even if the security grid gets results, the common man on many occasions becomes a victim of favoritism and nepotism. The frustration of the common man with the system he is in has to find an exit route. In other [Indian] states where system failures may be more acute, the exit route for frustration takes the form of dharnas, strikes, arson and the like. But in the valley [of Kashmir], with militancy now firmly entrenched for the last three decades, taking up the gun is not only a readily available option but an attractive and glamorous one as well," reads a recent blog by Khoda.

According to the intelligence report, 2018 may end up as the worst year in terms of the number of youths taking up arms; figures indicate that 81 youths had joined various militant groups between January and May 2018.

"As many as 20 more youths have joined the militant groups in the month of May alone which included Rouf from Ganderbal, a fourth-semester student pursuing a diploma course in government polytechnic. An Unani doctor, the brother of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Inamulhaq Mengnoo, has also been reported missing from Shopian and it is apprehended that he too may have joined terror groups," the report reads.

In 2017, a total of 126 youths had joined various militant groups. It was the highest number since 2010, according to data presented in the State Assembly and Parliament by the police department.

