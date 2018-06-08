Register
03:23 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein answers questions from members of the media during a campaign stop at Humanist Hall in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

    ‘Arrogance’: Bill Clinton Trashes Third Parties With Jill Stein ‘Russian’ Smear

    © AP Photo / D. Ross Cameron
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former US President Bill Clinton's comments blaming Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential loss is an attempt to diminish the legitimacy of third party challengers, Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States, told Sputnik.

    Speaking at a New York event on Wednesday, the former president told a crowd that Stein was the "preferred alternative of the Russians," further pushing the story that Russians played a role in the US election.

    "We know that Jill Stein, preferred alternative of the Russians, got more [votes] — the difference in her vote in 2012, 2016, was that more than the difference in the election in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania," the 71-year-old said. "That doesn't mean the Russians did it, but it's — it makes you scratch your head… maybe the Russians did have a decisive impact."

    But then again, it could've been the FBI that cost his wife her shot at becoming commander in chief. According to Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey's announcement that he was reopening his investigation into Hillary's email practices could've also swung voters away.

    ​Baraka told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that it was "absolutely incredible that [Bill] would even voice something that outrageous."

    "I guess the investigations and all the inquiries have finally revealed the truth: that it was all about the Green Party and giving the people an alternative beyond the two parties," Baraka told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "That's really the objective of those comments."

    "It is to delegitimize any kind of politics and any kind of participation in the electoral arena outside of the two main parties," the 64-year-old Illinois native stressed. As Clinton tells it, "basically, if you believe in an expanded democracy, if you support a third party challenge, then you are effectively signing on to a conspiracy to undermine democracy in the US."

    In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, The President is Missing, in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    #NotYou: Twitter Roasts US Singer Accusing Bill Clinton of Sexual Harassment

    When Kiriakou mentioned the Democratic Party's long history of blaming third party candidates for their election losses, Baraka called the trend pure "arrogance."

    "The notion that those votes belong to the Democratic Party and just that kind of arrogance that causes them to organize and execute the kind of campaign that they in fact executed is what ended up costing them [the presidency] — a position that most people believed was theirs to lose," he explained. "This is incredible… anytime you have democratic choice… that is the essence of democratic participation."

    It should be noted that Hillary has also played a round or two of the blame game since she lost the election to a former reality TV figure.

    Stein has since fired back at Clinton, tweeting out that "he knows Russian preference, having made $500K for a single speech from the Russian bank promoting the Uranium One deal that awaited HRC's approval."

    The Arkansas native was promoting his new book, "The President is Missing," when he made the remarks.

    Related:

    Bill Clinton Opens Up About What Makes Him Furious (Spoiler: It's Russia Again)
    Bill Clinton Defends Himself Over Lewinsky Scandal, Calls #MeToo 'Way Overdue'
    Clinton's 'A**-covering' Words on Obama’s bin Laden Raid Enraged Biden – Memoir
    Watch Out, Mark! Twitter Ablaze Over Hillary Clinton's Desire to Be Facebook CEO
    'If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat
    Tags:
    Democratic Party, Green Party, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jill Stein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse