Register
22:23 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

    Ex-Trudeau Adviser: Russia's 'Isolation' Portrayed by US Media is Fantasy

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Jocelyn Coulon, an international relations analyst who served as an adviser to Trudeau's foreign minister, Stephane Dion, says the image of Russia and its diplomacy has been distorted in the media and diplomatic circles in Canada and the United States.

    Speaking to Sputnik France, Coulon suggested that the US and Canada have something to learn from Europe, where geography makes diplomacy more productive.

    In a recent op-ed for La Presse, Coulon pointed to the tendency of the North American media to antagonize Russia and present it as an isolated power instead of working with Moscow on international issues where Russia's "predictable" and "cautious" approach may prove "indispensable."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a cabinet meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Septemver 8, 2015
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
    Ex-Canadian Diplomat: Poroshenko Lacks Standing When Kiev Fakes Murders
    In his article, the former adviser and research fellow at the University of Montreal's Center for International Studies noted that Russia is not as diplomatically isolated as some North American observers would like to believe. Pointing to President Putin's recent slew of meetings with the Israeli, German, French and Japanese leaders last month, as well as Moscow's tendency to partner with Western allies including Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Turkey and India, among others, Coulon noted that there is a growing tendency among European countries like Greece and Italy to press the EU to lift its anti-Russian sanctions.

    "European countries' diplomacy is determined by their geography," Coulon said, speaking to Sputnik. "There is no point in antagonizing a country that's two hours away by plane. Canada, for example, cannot afford to cut ties with the US because this would be economically disastrous," he added.

    Coulon believes the so-called diplomatic and strategic isolation of Russia portrayed in the North America media is often little more than a fantasy. At the same time, he noted, many Canadian and American international affairs observers have retained the negative views on Russia formed during the Cold War.

    "Russia is not the only country in the world that supports regimes which are criticized or intervenes militarily in conflict areas," Coulon pointed out. "The North American media should make an extra effort at understanding and analysis. When it comes to Russia, the European media is often more objective," he added.

    Frozen Relations

    Ultimately, Coulon noted that Canada's policy toward Russia is almost entirely dependent on Ottawa's relationship with Ukraine. "Over the past 12 years, Ukraine has been given a disproportionate place in Canadian foreign policy," he said. There are two reasons for this, according to the analyst. The first is that Ukrainian-Canadians make up a significant portion of the Canadian electorate; the second is connected to Canada's membership in NATO, which is attempting to expand its presence in Eastern Europe to "protect" the former communist states and Soviet republics "from Russian influence."

    A Latvian Army soldier walks with the NATO flag during the official welcoming ceremony of the NATO Canadian-led Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) combat battalion in Adazi, Latvia June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    US Urges Its European NATO Allies to Ready up More Troops in Bid to Deter Russia
    In his new book "Un selfie avec Justin Trudeau" ("A Selfie With Justin Trudeau") Jocelyn Coulon provides a sharp criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's foreign policy, suggesting that contrary to his election promises, the prime minister is essentially continuing the same foreign policy as that of the Conservative government of Stephen Harper.

    Coulon served as an advisor to diplomat, politician and former Liberal Party leader Stephane Dion between 2016 and early 2017. In January 2017, Trudeau replaced Dion with Chrystia Freeland, whose grandfather's past as the chief editor of a pro-Nazi newspaper in occupied Poland during WWII led to a minor political scandal in Ottawa.

    Related:

    Canadian PM Rejects US Proposal for Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Tariffs Row
    Ex-Canadian Diplomat: Poroshenko Lacks Standing When Kiev Fakes Murders
    Tags:
    Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok