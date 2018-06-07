Absolutely Not True That Kim Was 'Begging' for Summit With Trump - Analyst

President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has gloated that North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, "begged on his hands and knees" for the US to re-schedule an upcoming summit in Singapore after it was suddenly canceled by Washington in May.

The summit was temporarily called off until last week, when Trump met with a North Korean delegation in Washington and subsequently announced the meeting was back on. Sputnik spoke to American political commentator, Rob Taub, to discuss the implications of Mr. Giuliani's comment.

Sputnik: So we've heard a lot already about how Rudy Giuliani's comments might throw the summit between President Trump and Kim Jon Un into question, do you think that's possible or just exaggeration?

Rob Taub: I think this is so typical of everything Donald Trump does. He creates secondary narratives with everything that happens, you're unable to discern what is true and what is not, and then he has additional narratives going on within his own administration. So, something like Pompeo says, something John Bolton says, something Rudy Giuliani says, so they're all riding alongside one another simultaneously telling a different story, it's a truly remarkable time in domestic policy and in foreign policy. I find it really remarkable, yet the irony is, Obama ran something that was very ship shape, but it different necessarily mean that it achieved anything any better.

So, it's really a crazy time, and I don't know what's going to happen because the ultimate fact is that Kim Jong-un needs and wants something done because of the economic pressures on him and his country. So despite the inanities that come out of the Trump administration, Kim still has the same end game and needs.

Sputnik: To your mind, is it accurate to say, as Mr. Giuliani did, that

Rob Taub: Absolutely not; that is so Trumpian. It's just fresh out of Trump's playbook. That again is another thing that, I don't want to say infuriating, that's tragic about this man who's leading our country and thinks that he can run this as if he's running a mom and pop real estate agency. It's typical again of his narrative of making himself think that he's a bigger player and somebody more important and powerful than he actually is. He may be the president of the United States but he's not fooling anybody, he's out of his league in everything he does and making comments like that just make him look even more foolish.

Sputnik: Why is it that some of Trump's senior staffers seem to be doing everything they can to scupper these talks? Of course, we had the whole ‘Libya model' comments by John Bolton and similar ones earlier on by Vice President Mike Pence…

Rob Taub: I think that we don't really know. I'd love to be a fly on the wall on the Oval Office because the inner machinations of what actually takes place In the Trump White House may cause them to fear what he may do or say because he's not properly briefed and he really doesn't know the facts or data. And also because it's all these secondary little star chambers who all probably have their own additional agendas, and it's really chaotic there and I don't think there's any kind of mission policy or any policy whatsoever or mission statement, so it's really chaotic. And I'd really love to be a fly on the wall to have that exact answer there. A lot of my predictions have been so wrong about Donald Trump, just at least in picking his early demise but I think it will come later than sooner but he's the master of his own undoing ultimately.

