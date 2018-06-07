Register
20:40 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A journalist speaks on the phone while Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures answering a question during his annual call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 7, 2018

    'US Threat to Apply Anti-Russian Sanctions to Third Parties May Backfire' – Prof

    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin, Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President Putin has wrapped up another one of his Direct Line Q&A sessions, answering dozens of questions on everything from gas prices to Western sanctions. Speaking to Sputnik, political science professor Dr. Nicolai Petro offered his takeaways from the event and the likelihood of the US ever lifting its sanctions against Russia.

    Sputnik: What is your impression of this year's Q&A session?

    Nicolai Petro: It seems to follow along the lines of his previous ones. I'm always impressed at his preparedness, his ability to answer the questions thoroughly. One of the innovations this year that I think was interesting was having governors and ministers directly on line, so that they could answer the questions that he was asked as well to follow up with greater detail.

    One of the things that I think Americans in general don't seem to grasp very well is how much this sort of interaction with people makes Putin a pioneer in what I would call the art of interactive diplomacy. There's really nothing like it that any other political leader does.

    Sputnik: How do you think this event will be covered by the Western media?

    Nicolai Petro: The mainstream media in the West and the United States does not provide the full text, so a lot of the nuances… are lost. But what they do is take certain expressions or phrases that strike them as newsworthy or provocative, something to make hay out of, and they lead with those.

    I wasn't able to listen to everything before this interview, so I didn't hear in the hour and a half I was listening (albeit it was mostly domestic questions he was answering), anything that stood out from his typical perspective that he's given recently to the Austrian media, to the Chinese media, and again now.

    Sputnik: Are you surprised by the focus, by the number of questions that Russians are asking about international politics this year? Is this unusual?

    Nicolai Petro: I wouldn't assume anything else, first of all because this is the head of state, and he is in a position to answer these questions. I also think that the issue of the West's bad relationship with Russia is very thoroughly covered in the Russian press. So people are concerned about where this could lead.

    Sputnik: But doesn't it seem like in the US too that there have been questions about the dangers of a Third World War, with what was going on recently between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump? People were getting a bit nervous at one point.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from Russia’s citizens during the annual special Direct Line with Vladimir Putin broadcast live by Russian TV channels and radio stations
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session
    Nicolai Petro: I live in a rural part of the United States, and I would say that if any of this strikes a chord with my neighbors, it is a very distant one. The vast majority of people outside a very small coterie of intellectuals who are specifically concerned with foreign policy simply don't have the time, don't have the interest, and would generally assume that the people in government are doing the best they can and leave it at that.

    Sputnik: Judging from the questions you're hearing, how different are US citizens' approaches to government, to international politics than those of Russians? Or do you think they're fairly similar?

    Nicolai Petro: I tend to agree in retrospect with the view that if governments got out of the way, people would get along just fine. So if Americans would just be allowed to conduct whatever business they felt was profitable in any country that they wanted to, then I think that all sorts of corollary issues would recede and we would simply find ways to understand each other and get along based on the mutual profitability of doing so.

    Sputnik: Of course there's been a lot of talk about the current sanctions; Vladimir Putin touched on the harm that the sanctions imposed by some countries have for both sides. Do you think we're seeing any nearing of an end to the sanctions?

    Nicolai Petro: I believe that US policy has put itself in a cul-de-sac from which it has no way out now. The sanctions that until last year were generally enacted by presidential decree have now been made law. As a result, it is simply unrealistic to expect that American sanctions in any foreseeable future  — during my life time, let's say — will be significantly reduced.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from Russia’s citizens during the annual special Direct Line with Vladimir Putin broadcast live by Russian TV channels and radio stations
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    WATCH: Russian President Putin Held Annual 'Direct Line' Q&A Session
    The problem further arises with the extension of American law to third party contracts. In other words, the extent to which the United States desires to apply these sanctions to any third party trade that might involve any usage of American technology, finances, anything that passes through the United States or has some reference point to it — all of these can now be put under sanction as well. There are many reasons not to do so for the United States, because it would backfire very seriously and very quickly isolate the United States on the world arena. But the potential is always there.

    Nicolai Petro is a professor of comparative and international politics at the University of Rhode Island. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Petro are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Highlights of Vladimir Putin's Direct Line Q&A Session
    WATCH: Russian President Putin Held Annual 'Direct Line' Q&A Session
    Tags:
    expert commentary, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse