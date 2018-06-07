Register
20:37 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome, Italy

    Italy Aims to Pioneer in Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Lawmaker

    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Development of Parliamentarism International Forum was held in Moscow, on June 4. President Putin welcomed the participants, noting the importance of parliaments in seeking answers to current challenges.

    More than 500 delegates from 100 countries took part in the discussions, including Augusta Montaruli, the Fratelli d`italia MP, and Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & the Global Trends platform. They told the Sputnik Italy about what Giuseppe Conte, the new Italian Prime Minister told the Senate yesterday on the need to abolish anti-Russian sanctions with Tiberio Graziani.

    Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini talks during an electoral rally in Milan, Italy, Friday, March 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    'I'm Not Pro-Russian or Pro-American' - New Italian Vice PM
    Sputnik: You took part in the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum. What did it focus on?

    Tiberio Graziani: This forum was organized by Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the RF State Duma. Vladimir Putin was the first to speak. He stated that the forum should become a regular event. The Kremlin wants to develop ties between different countries’ people and Parliaments.

    Sputnik: What are the goals of interparliamentary cooperation?

    Tiberio Graziani: We want different countries’ MPs to be able to learn something new from discussions with their counterparts, to find ways to include in in their own bills. This would be a real success, as we are all moving towards a multi-polar world, but you need to remember that each nation has its own cultural characteristics. This would help improve relations between peoples and any country’s foreign policy.

    READ MORE: New Italian PM Conte Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions

    Sputnik: What do you do you think of the statement that Giuseppe Conte, the Italian Prime Minister, once again made about the need to lift the anti-Russian sanctions?

    Tiberio Graziani: This is a very important statement, it fully reflects the right-left government’s strategies, on which they’ve been working hard throughout the 90 days of the crisis. Prime Minister Conte recalled this in his address to the Senate, and the Senate got it. Now Conte needs to move from rhetoric to real action. However, the first statements show that the government is already beginning to postpone the implementation of some paragraphs of the treaty not related to foreign policy. The flat tax introduction, for example, will be implemented within two years. The main thing for us is not to have a similar issue regarding sanctions, especially since it’s hard for Italy to unilaterally lift them. Nevertheless, I believe that it is this government that will be able to press hard on Brussels and become the pioneer in EU sanctions-lifting. At least, we hope so here in Italy.

    Italy's Prime minister candidate Giuseppe Conte leaves after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on May 27, 2018 at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome. Italy's prime ministerial candidate Giuseppe Conte gave up on Sunday his mandate to form a government after talks with the president over his cabinet collapsed.
    © AFP 2018 / Vincenzo PINTO
    Interfering in Italy's Democracy... and It's Not Russia
    Sputnik: What impressions do you have of the forum?

    Augusta Montaruli: The discussions that we had were very informative and gave food for thought. I want to note that there were lots of African delegations at the forum. The discussions helped Italians establish a dialogue with them at these challenging times of the migration crisis. We were able to make sure our inter-parliamentary course on the migrations issue is correct: we believe it’s necessary to support the African countries’ economic growth, stabilize the situation there and secure peace. Migrants should have the chance to return to their homeland, knowing that they have a future there.

    Sputnik: How important is it to the countries’ parliaments to cooperate? Will there be further contacts between Italian and Russian MPs?  Are they going to have joint projects?

    Augusta Montaruli: It’s very important. If you work only within your parliament and don’t know the situation in other countries’ parliaments, then your work can be useless. Italy must respect its interests, and very often they coincide with the Russian ones. This can be proved by the Syrian issue.

    Sputnik: What do you think of Conte's statements on the anti-Russian sanctions lifting?

    Augusta Montaruli: When I worked in local state institutions, even before I came to the Parliament, we kept asking whether sanctions against Russia, our important partner, would be lifted. Conte can’t abolish sanctions alone. Italy must act together with the EU. I’ll be happy if this happens.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse