EU Cannot Resist US Policies Without Russia's Help, German Media Says

In their ongoing trade dispute with the United States European countries now realize the need to mend fences with Russia.

Europe needs to join forces with Russia and China to effectively stand up to US pressure, Rupert Sternath wrote in Sunday’s issue of Suddeutsche Zeitung, underscoring the need for Germany work in sync with the other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Sternath believes that Washington’s attitude towards Europe is unlikely to change any time soon and if Europeans keep kowtowing to the US, this attitude will only change for the worse.

“All the countries that signed the nuclear agreement with Iran, including Russia and China, should come together and if they do, other countries, such as India and those in Asia and South America, will join in,” Rupert Sternath wrote, adding that this also called for lifting sanctions on Russia.

The German journalist believes that achieving a fair balance of interests with Russia holds the key to a lasting peace between European nations. If such a balance is attained then the United States will have to reconsider its position whether President Trump likes it or not.

© AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL Germany Shares Russia’s Concern Over Unreliability of US - Bundestag Official

On May 8, Donald Trump announced that the United States was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and was reinstating all previous sanctions, including secondary ones against other countries doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Washington’s move has been strongly criticized by European countries which are considering retaliation.

READ MORE: Germany's Left Party Co-leader Calls for Returning Russia to G7