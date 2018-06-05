Register
14:40 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35

    US Pressure on Turkey Over S-400, Manbij are Parts of Broader Plan – Observer

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    350

    The US is implementing its anti-Iran strategy in the Middle East step-by-step, Turkish political observer Mehmet Ali Guller has told Sputnik, explaining why the April 14 missile strike on Syria, the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and Washington's hesitancy over delivering F-35 fighters to Turkey are parts of one and the same plan.

    Washington is trying to engage Ankara in an anti-Iranian bloc by exerting pressure on Turkey with regard to the acquisition of 100 F-35A fifth generation fighter aircraft and the situation around the northern Syrian city of Manbij, says Mehmet Ali Guller, a Turkish political observer.

    "Apparently, [National Security Adviser to US President Donald Trump John] Bolton is doing serious preparatory work in regard to Iran," Guller told Sputnik Turkey. "In the near future the US will start a large-scale anti-Iran operation on several fronts and this can be partly observed today. This is a gradual encirclement of Iranian forces, the imposition of economic sanctions [against Tehran], attempts to force the Iranian Armed Forces out of Syria, and the pressure on Iran from the Persian Gulf. The main problem from the US point of view is how to attract Turkey to its side within the framework of this strategy."

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Turkey, US Agreed Roadmap of YPG's Withdrawal From Syria's Manbij
    According to the political observer, the US has taken a number of measures to force Turkey into following Washington's course.

    The development of the situation in Manbij is currently the focus of Ankara's attention.

    "More specifically, [Washington and Ankara] are discussing the withdrawal of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from the territory of Manbij, with the subsequent transfer of the region under the joint control of Turkey and the United States," the observer underscored referring to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) which are seen by Ankara as an affiliate of the PKK, outlawed in Turkey.

    Links of One Chain

    Guller believes that the US strategy in the region has entered an "active phase": The joint missile strike conducted by Washington and its European allies, the UK and France, on April 14, was the first step, according to the observer.

    Then, on May 8, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) also known as the Iran nuclear deal. 

    On May 14, the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem, officially recognizing it as Israel's capital. Guller believes that the aforementioned events are parts of the US' anti-Iran policy.

    "What does the US want? First of all, [it wants] Iran to pull out of Syria. To achieve this goal [the US], in particular, has exerted some pressure on Turkey in order to enlist its support during the further anti-Iranian steps. Let me remind you that Mike Pompeo, speaking about 12 conditions of the Iran deal, said that the US intends to demand that its allies follow this strategy. The Manbij issue should be considered in the context of these steps by the US administration. In general, we can talk about Washington adopting a carrot and stick strategy in relations with Turkey," the observer emphasized.

    On Monday Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag announced that Ankara and Washington had agreed on the schedule of the YPG's withdrawal from Manbij.

    In late January 2018 Turkey kicked off Operation Olive Branch to expel the Kurdish militia from Turkish-Syrian border regions citing security concerns. Having taken control over northern Syrian city of Afrin Ankara signaled it would expand its operation to Manbij. However, the US has reportedly started beefing up its military presence in the region to protect the Pentagon-backed Kurdish forces.

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.

    F-35 Stealth Fighters vs S-400 Air Defense System

    Yet another bone of contention is Ankara's purchase of 100 F-35A fifth generation fighter jets, Guller highlighted.

    "The issue of F-35 supplies is yet another case showing the pressure exerted by the US on Turkey in response to its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 [air defense] systems. However, the F-35 project, which involves nine countries including Turkey, has been underway for 17 years. Therefore, it is not so easy to declare the imposition of restrictions against Turkey on this issue overnight," he explained.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Turkish FM Reveals Date of US F-35 First Delivery to Ankara
    According the political observer, the expected acquisition of the aircraft prompts concerns among retired Turkish generals who warn that it could deepen the dependence of the Turkish Air Force on the US. They further note that the F-35 is an extremely unsuccessful and expensive project. "America's positioning of F-35 fighters as a counterweight to Russian S-400 systems does not stand up to criticism from the technical and military points of view," he remarked. "The S-400 is considered to be the best defense system of its class, and the F-35 is the worst project among the fifth generation aircraft."

    Still, he noted that Turkey is likely to push ahead with the project suggesting the claim that Ankara was mulling over the purchase of Russian Su-57 fighters was merely a political maneuver aimed at Washington.

    Following the meeting of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 5, it was announced that Ankara expects the first delivery of F-35 fighters on June 21.

    "We told [the United States] that we do not respond well to threats," Cavusoglu told reporters Monday. "As for the F-35, we have already signed the deal… For June 21, there is going be a transfer for the F-35s. There is no negative development."

    The foreign minister earlier remarked that Washington's hesitancy about the delivery of the advanced stealth fighters to Turkey could be a sign of the US' dissatisfaction with Ankara's plan to acquire S-400 which was signed in December 2017 by Russian and Turkish representatives.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly urged the US to remain committed to the deal:  "If we are strategic partners, then the US should not make any legal errors in this issue," Erdogan stressed on June 2.

    The issues of Manbij and the F-35s could become especially sensitive in light of the upcoming presidential and general snap elections in Turkey set for June 24. Meanwhile, Turkish polls indicate that Erdogan is leading the race with 53 percent of the vote.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mehmet Ali Guller are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey, US Agreed Roadmap of YPG's Withdrawal From Syria's Manbij
    Turkey Could Start Anti-PKK Operation in Iraq's Qandil Mountains Soon – Minister
    Russia Hold Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Turkey Friendly in Moscow
    Turkey Admits 'Tension' With US Over F-35 Deal
    Erdogan Again Warns US Not to Abandon F-35 Deal Over S-400 Supplies to Turkey
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, strategy, Operation Olive Branch, The Syrian war, NATO, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Mike Pompeo, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Manbij, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse