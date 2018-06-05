Register
02:02 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Spain's new Prime Minister and Socialist party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez stands in the chamber after a motion of no confidence vote at parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018

    Spain's Prime Minister Faces 'Very Difficult Task to Remain in Power' - Analysts

    © REUTERS / Sergio Perez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over the past year the Spanish political scene has experienced a period of turbulence not seen since the days of Franco. With former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ousted from Office last Friday, there are increasing murmurs that the Catalonian independence movement may not be dead just yet. Sputnik Spoke with experts for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Will Pedro Sanchez remain in power for long?

    Paul Preston: If he goes with an only socialist cabinet, he needs to solve some very difficult problems. He differs from Rajoy in the sense that he’s a moderate socialist, whereas Rajoy was an extremely right-wing conservative. However on the Catalonian issue, his views are best described as Rajoy lite, he still says the Spanish law must be enforced; the rigid application of constitutional law, which has led to the present crisis in the region.

    This all could have been avoided. In order to cover up corruption and for electoral benefit, Rajoy took an anti-Catalan stance. Sanchez’s tone is more moderate and he is open to dialogue.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference after his traditional summer meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Spain, August 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Enrique Calvo
    Prime Minister Rajoy’s Removal Might Improve Spain’s Reputation, Expert Says
    The crisis started in 2007 when the Catalans secured an amended autonomy statute and Rajoy protested to the constitutional court, eventually overturning the decision. Pro-Independence sentiment in Catalonia then increased from 10% up to 40% around the time of the referendum.

    Sanchez is willing to look at reform, but if it relates to national integrity, it would need a referendum in which the change got two thirds of the vote and that’s highly unlikely to happen. Sanchez would like to make some social reforms, but he is tied to the budget agreed by Rajoy’s government. So he faces a very difficult task to remain in power.

    Sputnik: Could we see a rejuvenation of the Catalan independence movement?

    Duncan Wheeler: They’ve now got better bargaining chips and when you look at it, Rajoy shouldn’t have lasted as long as he did.

    He remained in power because of this resilient myth in Spain, that when the left takes over, the economy descends into chaos.
    A lot of people still blame Rajoy’s predecessor; Zapatero for opening up a can of worms that lead to the Catalonia issue.

    So the question is, are the Catalans going to risk pushing Sanchez’s delicate government into chaos in order to make their own demands more heard or felt.

    The views and opinions expressed by analysts are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Catalan Parliament Speaker Proposes Again to Nominate Sanchez as President
    Jailed Catalan Politician Sanchez Refuses to Run for Government Head
    Spanish Court Rules Against Catalan Potential Leader Sanchez' Release
    Tags:
    risks, turbulence, government, Duncan Wheeler, Paul Preston, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse