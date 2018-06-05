Register
00:27 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian President Sergio Mattarella, left, shakes hands with Premier Giuseppe Conte during the swearing-in ceremony for Italy's new government at Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Friday, June 1, 2018

    New Italian Govt Should Regain Public Credibility First - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following weeks of vague political prospects, Rome has finally formed a new government. According to local media reports, the new cabinet faces a number of pressing issues to deal with. Among them ailing country's economy and migration.

    Sputnik spoke with Salvatore Villani, Assistant Professor of Public Economics at University of Naples Federico II for more insight on the latest developments.

    Sputnik: What is your prognosis for Italy’s future? Is the political uncertainty really over?

    Salvatore Villani: Formation of the new populist government of Giuseppe Conte only temporarily reduces the uncertainty about the Italian political situation. This uncertainty would, in fact, be increased by the holding of new elections. However, I think that this government starts anyway with a burden represented by the loss of credibility in the completing of the consolidation process of public accounts which is to date fundamental to facilitate economic recovery in Italy.

    In the current phase, as the recovery of the Italian economy appears more solid, the concerns of the new government should go to focus mainly on the high level of debt in relation to GDP and on the need for its reduction.

    Migrants wait to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrive at the Crotone harbour, after being rescued by a Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, in Crotone, Italy June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Calls by Soros to Compensate Rome
    A credible reduction of the debt to GDP ratio requires, in fact, further consolidation of public finances and the determination to address some structural weaknesses that still characterize the Italian public finance framework, that is the low productivity of labor, the unbalanced specialization of production towards sectors with low intensity of capital and technology, the high tax burden, the low employment rate (especially in the Southern regions of Italy), the rigidities of the environment in which enterprises operate and the poor quality of Public Administration.

    In recent years Italy was able to score numerous points in favor of itself in the battle for the democratization of EU's structures and procedures and for the substantial correction of austerity policies, succeeding in obtaining significant flexibility in favor of investments and reverse the recessionary cycle of its economy.

    This action provided decisive support for the QE strategy, which was applied by a foresighted Mario Draghi and enabled Italy to start the reduction of the huge abyss of public debt and enjoying low interest rates on the domestic market.

    This precious heritage of political credibility of our country has been squandered in a few weeks marked by endless tacticisms and irresponsible announcements of basically short-sighted politicians, much more careful to keep the stock markets calm than to implement political strategies aimed at long-term objectives.

    Sputnik: What actions are we to expect from the Italian government when it comes to domestic affairs?

    Salvatore Villani: After obtaining trust from the Parliament, the new Italian government will get to work to implement the contract between the two political forces that support it. These latter have not set any priorities, but one of the hypotheses is that, in the first 100 days of this government, the aforesaid political forces will try to implement first of all the pension reform.

    Italian and EU flags
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?
    Subsequently, it seems that there is the intention to drastically cut the financial resources allocated to the reception of migrants and to carry out a repatriation plan of the irregular immigrants. Instead, the implementation of other points included in the contract between the political parties, such as the flat tax and above all the citizenship income, will require more time, since the economic coverage of these reforms is significant and must be studied with great accuracy.

    Sputnik: How would the new government be dealing with the country's ailing economy and migration?

    Salvatore Villani: In my opinion, Italy should first try to re-launch its growth potential (which is stagnating due to the weak labor productivity) by accelerating the rhythm of reforms and completing those being implemented, such as the implementation of fiscal federalism (Law No. 42/2009) and the reform of the tax system intended as a whole (Law No. 23/2014). The two reforms are closely interrelated and, for this reason, the two reform paths should continue side by side.

    Then, the new Italian government should aim to improve the ability of socio-economic system to recover from external shocks. As I have shown in some of my recent research, the factors that could contribute to strengthening the resilience of socio-economic system are the degree of openness of the economy, the improvement of the business environment (by the reform of judicial proceedings, the norms on the insolvency and the taxation of enterprises), the sustainability of public debt and investment in human capital.

    Italy should then push for the adoption of common European policies of migration and taxation, because a wise management of migratory flows and taxation systems can help to reduce income inequality and increase social well-being.

    Sputnik: What changes can take place on Rome’s approach to international affairs? Could we expect Italy to pressure for lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, for instance?

    Salvatore Villani: As I have already explained, EU member countries can increase their resilience to external economic shocks only if they continue to increase the openness to the outside of their economies.

    The Russian sanctions are a huge disaster for Italy and for EU. They produce devastating effects on the economy and businesses that trade in Russia. Convincing Brussels to abandon these sanctions should be the first thing that the new Italian government must do.

    Sputnik: Now, Jean-Claude Juncker said that "Italians need to work harder, be less corrupt and stop looking to the EU to rescue the country’s poor regions". What is your take on this statement and the its timing? What could be the ultimate goal of this rhetoric?

    Salvatore Villani: Juncker was answering a question on Southern Italy, on the highest level of unemployment in that part of the country and on the ineffective and inefficient use of European funds by the Southern Regions. Behind this answer, in my opinion, there is no rhetoric, but a stark reality: Italy has never been able to really solve the problem of underdevelopment in the Mezzogiorno.

    This issue has been placed at the center of the Law on Fiscal Federalism, precisely, in the point where the standard costs and the infrastructural equalization are regulated. In the first case, however, the implementing measures were rejected by the Constitutional Court and the solution to the problem was further postponed.

    In the second case, I would like to underline the extreme slowness of the country's infrastructural equalization process, which seems to follow mainly the market logic and the demand for factor mobility rather than choices oriented to the economic and social rebalancing of the territory.

    The equalization system adopted in Italy is financially unsustainable and far from satisfying the expectations of efficiency, effectiveness and equity originally envisaged. The progress of the equalizing balancing of resources should be accompanied, in my opinion, to an effective growth of the level of tax autonomy of the local governments, because fiscal autonomy and equalization are two aspects inextricably linked to each other and it is not possible to regulate the equalization without solving the nodes of local financial autonomy.

    EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker rings the bell as he opens the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    'Countries 1st Europe 2nd': Juncker Lectures Italy on Corruption Amid Political Uncertainty
    On the one hand, there is a system of equalization that is not adequate to reduce the territorial inequalities in the production capacity of income and the provision of public services.

    It is not suitable to encourage convergence towards more uniform performance standards on the territory and it can only serve to generate yet another financial illusion, consisting in concealing the responsibilities of the State towards the local governments which are historically poorly equipped of resources (financial and infrastructural) and incapable of exercising an autonomous fiscal effort or, alternatively, a reduction in expenses inefficient. On the other hand, there is the problem of high and unequally distributed tax pressure, which distorts incentives and weighs less and less on the wealthier classes, as well as on the richest part of the country.

    Sputnik: How would Rome’s relations with Brussels develop moving forward? Is the row between Italy and the European Union far from over?

    Salvatore Villani: The direct line with Europe is always active and it will never be interrupted. Italy has a great desire to be a protagonist in Europe. The latest political events only show that Italy has a more just and more inclusive idea of the European Union.

    This idea reflects the project of its founding fathers who did not have in mind just a set of rules to be observed, nor a list of protocols and procedures to follow. As recently stated by Pope Francis recalling the words of Alcide De Gasperi (A. De Gasperi, "Our Motherland Europe, Speech at the European Parliamentary Conference", 1954), the beating heart of the European political project is man, or rather, a new way of conceiving man with his transcendent and inalienable dignity, with his ferment of evangelical fraternity, with his will for truth and justice, strengthened by a millenary experience.

    The views and opinions expressed by Salvatore Villani are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Soros' Calls to Compensate Rome
    'Life-Prolonging' Pizza Introduced in Italy
    New Government in Italy: Professor Explains Why This Crisis is so Unprecedented
    Italy: Betraying the People
    Tags:
    strategy, taxes, recovery, situation, GDP, economy, Salvatore Villani, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse