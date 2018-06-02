Register
23:29 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017

    DPRK 'Won't Give Up Nukes Given Libyan, Iranian Experiences' – Fmr US Diplomat

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    North and South Korea have agreed to hold high-level military talks later this month amid preparations for a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Speaking to Sputnik, former State Department diplomat and writer Michael Springmann outlined what the world should expect from the talks.

    Sputnik: High level officials of the two Koreas are expected to meet on a number of occasions in the coming months, with one of the meetings focusing on military issues. What is your take on this slew of inter-Korean activity and negotiations, all ahead of the potential momentous Kim-Trump talks?

    Michael Springmann: I think it's a marvelous change in relations between the two Koreas. For the past sixty five years, they've had nothing but hostility, tension, name-calling and military threats between the two countries. I think the fact that they are talking is excellent; granted, Winton Churchill said that 'Jaw, jaw is better than war, war'; in this case I think it's a definite improvement and a great change from the really continued Cold War between the two countries and the United States over the last few decades.

    Singapore
    CC0
    Singapore Working Hard to Ensure Kim-Trump Meeting Goes Without Problems - Defense Minister
    Sputnik: How likely are the representatives of the two Koreas to meet, bearing in mind that they did earlier cancel their talks?

    Michael Springmann: They canceled them and then apparently from what I've seen had meetings on Saturday, the 26th of May in the demilitarized zone. I think a lot of the issue about whether the two Koreas will meet sometimes comes from the United States, with pressure on one side to accede to its will rather than the inter-Korean will.

    I think the Korean issue is something that can best be resolved by the two Koreas themselves. It's their country, it's their language, and if they want to unify, I think they certainly should be able to do it. And they certainly should be able to talk about it without any outside interference.

    Sputnik: President Trump has reportedly said that he does not want President Moon or Prime Minister Abe to be present at his expected talks with Mr. Kim. Why do you think he prefers to act alone in this matter?

    Michael Springmann: I think there are a couple of reasons. One of course is that President Trump is widely seen by some people as a narcissist who believes the world revolves around him, and wants complete control of everything surrounding him. So I think he wants to keep as many people out of the final decisions as possible.

    A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from a South Korean military check point of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on November 12, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    Japan Defense Chief Warns Against Rewarding North Korea for Willingness to Talk
    On the one hand though, I can see keeping Abe out, because he's a hardline right-winger who is desperate to thwart North Korea having nuclear weapons. But I think that President Moon of South Korea ought to be in, because the negotiations really affect both Koread; it affects the entire peninsula and the entire population of the peninsula. So I think Moon should be there and I think it's a mistake to exclude him.

    Sputnik: In the meantime there's news of F-22 fighter jets temporarily deployed to an airbase in Japan's Okinawa. What would be the reason behind this move? Could it create a certain tension ahead of the potential talks?

    Michael Springmann: I think it does. I think the reasons behind  the move are remarkably obscure and strange. Granted they've rotated F-22s from a base in Alaska to Kadena, Okinawa several times in the past. But at this point, just before the talks, I find it really peculiar, because the talks are supposed to be in Singapore, which is something like nearly 4,000 km or nearly 2,300 miles from Okinawa.

    I can't figure out what they're there for. I can't see anybody wanting to attack the flight that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take…

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis
    So I think this is really peculiar, because Kadena airbase is the largest American Air Force base in the Pacific Ocean. I don't know whether you want to think that they're there to perhaps shoot down Kim's plane and then claim that someone else did it or more fancifully do it directly and say he was attacking them. I don’t know, but I don't see any real good reasons to move more warplanes into the area.

    Sputnik: Japanese and US defense officials have agreed to maintain pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a bid to make it abandon its nuclear capabilities. How achievable is this aim? 

    Michael Springmann: I don't think it's very practical or achievable. I think the North Korean leadership knows all about what happened to Libya when Muammar Gaddafi gave up his plans for any kind of nuclear weapons and he and his country were destroyed. The North Koreans see the enormous pressure being placed on Iran by previous American administrations and that of President Trump. They don't [even] have nuclear weapons and yet they're being pressured to give up any possibility of ever achieving anything significant in the way of nuclear power in the country. 

    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Confirms Summit With North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, Says Pyongyang Wants Denuclearization
    So I think the North Koreans can read the tea leaves, and may possibly give up a couple of their weapons and missiles. But I don't think they're going to abandon anything, because they've got the world's attention and they've got themselves security in knowing that if they are attacked they can fire back a missile tipped with a nuclear warhead anywhere in the region. I think it's fanciful; I think the US has got to guarantee the North Koreans something besides threats and destruction of their country if they don't give up their atomic bombs.

    Michael Springmann served in the United States Department of Commerce and as a diplomat with the State Department's Foreign Service, and went on to become a whistleblower, writer and independent political analyst. The views and opinions expressed by Mr. Springmann are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Singapore Working Hard to Ensure Kim-Trump Meeting Goes Without Problems
    US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis
    Trump Confirms Summit With Kim on June 12, Says Pyongyang Wants Denuclearization
    Analyst Explains 'Magic' in Trump's Letter to Kim, Moscow's Signal to N Korea
    N Korean Envoy Arrives at White House to Deliver Kim's Letter to Trump
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Japan, South Korea, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse