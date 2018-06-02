Register
21:58 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian protest party Five Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo speaks during a rally in Grado. (File)

    New Government in Italy: Professor Explains Why This Crisis is so Unprecedented

    © AFP 2018 / GIUSEPPE CACACE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Almost three months after elections in Italy, a new Prime Minister - Giuseppe Conte - has been sworn in, ending political deadlock and months of uncertainty for the country. Conte will now lead a populist government with ministers drawn from both the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the right-wing League.

    Sputnik discussed this with Daniela Giannetti, a professor from the Department of Political and Social Sciences of the University of Bologna.

    Sputnik: It's a difficult situation in Italy, isn't it? The country is in a very long, protracted crisis; what are the main disagreements over the formation of the government in Italy?

    Italian parliament
    © Wikipedia / Presidenza della Repubblica
    Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Strategic Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies - Member
    Daniela Giannetti: I agree with you; it is an incredibly protracted political and constitutional crisis, a truly exceptional situation in my opinion, because the two anti-establishment parties were trying in the past days to form a government. For the first time in the history of the Republic, we have a situation like that. It's not only related to the duration of the process of government formation […] now we are close to 90 days of negotiations, we're like the Netherlands, and also the government that was formed by Angela Merkel, the process of government formation lasted six months, but here the situation is different because the parties are not the traditional, mainstream parties, but the parties that were successful in the elections of March 4, they are anti-establishment parties, they have a very different electoral platform.

    READ MORE: Italy: Betraying the People

    So the question about the main disagreements about government formation has to do with the fact that the two parties are very distant, for example, they have very different internal social policies but they are close on the second important issue (conflict) that was significant during the electoral campaign which is the relation with the euro, so this has become very apparent after the election and during these long negotiations. The issue is to stay or not to stay in Europe, so I think they spent weeks trying to find out elements of agreement in their different political platforms and what they have produced, something that they call a 'contract' something like a government platform.  In the end basically they announced how they can reconcile their differences. For example, the Five Star Movement says ok to the basic income, and the Northern League says ok to the flatter tax. These two economic measures are incompatible in terms of their cost, so I think this explains why in the end they are not really willing to govern Italy, in my opinion.

    Sputnik: I was speaking to several experts on Radio Sputnik also about the situation in Italy and also about the populist coalitions of these populist parties and they were saying that they are very new in politics and they don't really play by the traditional rules of politics…

    Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini arrives to speak at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Uncompromising Opponent – MP
    Daniela Giannetti: That's exactly the point and this is also the explanation about this different crisis, because Italy is well known for its political crises, but here it's something new in my opinion, they don't play following the rules. We are a parliamentary democracy, we have a President of the Republic that according to Article 90 of the Constitution, has a duty to sign on the proposed minister from the prospective five ministers, but everything has been done in a different way from the past. They first negotiated the program, the government program, and then they indicated a Prime Minister, somebody that did not come out of the blue, this professor Conte. But President Mattarella, the head of state, was rather patient because he allowed them to spend all this time and then, in the end, when they wanted to stick to the name of the Minister for the economy Mattarella had this reaction, but it is true that all the crisis was managed in a way that was utterly different from the past.

    READ MORE: Journalist on Newly-Formed Italian Govt: 'the Two Parties Will Take Issue'

    We still are in a parliamentary Republic, so these people in my opinion they seem not to know what are the rules, democracy is not just this so-called will of the people, democracy is also about cheques and balances, so in Italy the head of state plays an important role, and he has played this role also in the past but at the moment, in my opinion, he's trying to save the situation that's very problematic and very dangerous for some reason.

    For more information listen to this edition of Weekend Special with Daniela Giannetti.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Journalist on Newly-Formed Italian Govt: 'the Two Parties Will Take Issue'
    Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies - Member
    New M5S, Lega Cabinet Headed by Conte May Paralyze Country – Italian Lawmaker
    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?
    Tags:
    government, crisis, Five Star Movement (M5S), Lega Nord Party, EU, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse