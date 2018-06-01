Register
22:31 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.

    'Nothing Left But to Suffer': Ex-Anti-Terror Head Warns of Danger Facing France

    © AFP 2018 / Bertrand Guay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over 100 French citizens in jail on terror charges will be released by 2020, aggravating the danger posed by jihadists returning from the Middle East or radicalized at home. The list of persons posing a terror threat has reached 20,000 names. But ex-Paris Prosecutor's Office anti-terror unit head Alain Marsaud says the real ordeal is yet to come.

    Between March 2012, when lone wolf terrorist Mohammed Merah carried out a series of shootings of French servicemen and Jewish schoolchildren in southern France, and May 2018, when knife attacker Khamzat Azimov carried out gruesome knife attack in the French capital, France has suffered 255 people killed and over 930 injuries at the hands of Islamist terrorists.

    According to a new study by the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism (CAT), no less than 115 individuals convicted on terrorism charges will have been released from French jails by the year 2020, with at least sixty more in the years that follow.

    CAT Report on criminal justice and jihadism #Syria #Iraq (2014-2017): Theoretical release date (65% of those convicted, or 115 persons, will have served out their sentence by 2020)

    Added to this are the jihadists returning from Syria and Iraq; for them and their families, France has "opened the doors wide," Alain Marsaud warns. 

    Heading up the Central Service for Combating Terrorism under the Paris Prosecutor's Office in the 1980s, Marsaud told Sputnik France that today, "there is nothing more that can be done" to stop the terrorists "except to suffer, to get ready to suffer and explain to our citizens that they will suffer."

    "I don't believe we'll be able to solve this problem today or tomorrow. Because we are facing criminal activity, mass terrorism, with which our democratic and republican state (which we hold very dear) is unable and will never be able to cope. So I say to tell my fellow countrymen: we are facing difficult times and need to get used to suffering…" Marsaud said.

    French police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bob Edme
    Unknown People in Masks Open Gunfire in France's Marseilles, 1 Injured - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    In Marsaud's view, the blame for the situation is borne by the country's politicians, "present, past, and future," who have taken unreasonable decisions in foreign and domestic policy and most importantly, have expressed "incredible cowardice."

    "No one wants to call a spade a spade," he lamented. "One can see how diligently our political leaders, old and new, avoid mentioning Islam, Islamism, etc. One has only to remember that President [Francois] Hollande forbade his ministers from using the term 'Islamic State' outright because it was feared that it would stigmatize the religion; so we invented Daesh.*"

    Muslims pray in the street outside the Mosque in Paris
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Muslims pray in the street outside the Mosque in Paris

    Marsaud believes it is France's acceptance of communitarianism (i.e. the division of society into small closed communities), as well as the politicians' fear of confronting these communities, which have led France to its current predicament.

    "Just look at the countries suffering most from terrorism today. This is Germany, Belgium, the UK and ourselves; i.e. those countries which have adopted communitarianism, even if they claim otherwise," Marsaud said.

    French police (File)
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    French Police Prevent Attack, Arrest Egyptian Suspect - Interior Minister
    In a January 2018 report, CAT warned that France remains "the most heavily-targeted country in Western Europe," facing 5 attacks, 6 attempted attacks and 20 uncovered plots in 2017. According to data from late 2017, France is also the most popular return destination for jihadists coming back from Syria and Iraq, with 2,770 militants coming to France, as opposed to 1,700, 960 and 749 for the UK, Germany and Belgium, respectively.

    This week, the Le Parisien newspaper warned that the radical Salafist branch of Islam has received "an unprecedented boom" in France, with the numbers of its supporters "growing rapidly." The paper pointed out that if there were an estimated 5,000 Salafists in France in 2004, by 2018 this figure had swelled to between 30,000 and 50,000. Just as worrying, it noted, was the fact that this tendency has been noticed across the country, with the exception of the island of Corsica, which has no Salafist mosques.

    A bullet hole seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers, in central Paris, Sunday May 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    A bullet hole seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers, in central Paris, Sunday May 13, 2018

    "We are helpless in the face of what is happening with regard to the Salafist phenomenon, which is gradually extending its control over a good chunk of suburban areas," Marsaud warned. "When we want to fire or deport an imam for particularly violent remarks, the European Court of Human Rights quashes the decision. Special attention is paid to administrative decisions on expulsion, and, furthermore, the countries from which these people arrive refused to take them back. We don't know what to do," he added.

    The Great Mosque of Brussels
    CC BY 2.0 / Stephane Mignon / The Great Mosque of Brussels
    ‘If We Don’t Take Back Islam From Islamism We’ll Face More Problems’ – Expert
    This includes the case of El Hadi Doudi, a Marseilles-based Salafist imam known for his radical sermons. The State Council closed his mosque, but the European Court of Human Rights suspended his deportation for several days to "make a determination on the merit" of doing so. French media reporting on the case pointed out that this Doudi "managed to assert his authority over an entire district, and beyond, despite the fact that in over 35 years of living in France, he never learned to speak French, and has been living on social benefits since 1992."

    "We are dealing with incredible cowardice; this country is afraid of everything, and we will have to accept it," Marsaud bitterly concluded.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    France, Chechen Republic Head Trade Accusations Over Paris Attacker
    France Has Become Jihadist Hotspot in Europe - Crime Expert on Paris Attack
    Tags:
    Salafism, terror threat, terrorism, Alain Marsaud, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse