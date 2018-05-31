Register
20:18 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Northern League leader Matteo Salvini

    Professor Sees 'General Level of Revolt' Against Establishment in Europe and US

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Having vetoed the Five Star Movement and Lega’s choice of finance minister, Italian President Sergio Matterella has been locked in talks this week, desperately hoping to avoid snap elections. Sputnik spoke with Professor of Politics at the University of Salford Martin J. Bull on the issue.

    Sputnik: Why have the Lega and Five Star movements become so popular in Italy?

    Martin J. Bull: There is a general level of revolt against the establishment that we’ve seen in Europe and the US. In the case of Italy, we have a situation where the effect of 10 years of recession, combined with migration has turned people towards alternatives, which these two parties represent.

    READ MORE: Turmoil in Italy 'Might Spread to Other Countries in Europe' – Economic Analyst

    Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini arrives to speak at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Uncompromising Opponent – MP
    Sputnik: Is there likely to be a snap election soon?

    Martin J Bull: If this latest attempt fails, the president will have two options. One is to put in place a presidential technical government, which will likely not gain the confidence of the two houses and it will be a temporary measure, the houses will be dissolved and elections will be called.
    The elections could be called in July, August or September or October. This depends on certain day limits after the president dissolves the houses. The league would like elections, but not in the summer as they know it will irritate the Italians. The Five Star Movement would prefer to try and form a government.

    Sputnik: Could Italy withdraw from the EU or stop using the Euro?

    Flag of Italy
    CC0
    'EU in Turmoil': Experts Explain What Would Happen If Italy Stops Using Euro
    Martin J Bull: This is very unlikely at this point in time. The crisis that has occurred in the past two weeks was prompted by the inclusion of a finance minister who has a plan B for Italy to exit the Euro. This is why Mattarella rejected the appointment and the League refused to back down on this.

    This minister will not be in the government that is formed and none of the populist parties committed themselves to exit the Euro in their manifestos. It would require a national debate and I think the parties have already seen the potential consequences that could happen if such a proposal is pushed through too harshly.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Lega Party, Five Star Movement (M5S), Matteo Salvini, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse