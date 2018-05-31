Register
13:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    Efforts to Hinder Supply of US F-35s to Ankara 'Illegal' - Fmr Turkish General

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Tensions are rising between Ankara and Washington amid reports that Tel Aviv is trying to stall the delivery of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, or restrict software said to improve the planes' capabilities. Speaking to Sputnik, Turkish political and military experts explained what they say is the root of the diplomatic squabble.

    Air Force Lieutenant-General (ret.) Erdogan Karakus, a former airbase commander and the head of the Turkish Union of Retired Officers, has told Sputnik that that any US attempt to cheat Turkey out of its F-35s would be illegal.

    "Turkey, as a participant in the [F-35] project, has invested money, with between eight and ten Turkish companies producing a number of spare parts and components for the aircraft. Any possible US actions to impose restrictions on Turkey's participation in this project would be illegal, since it is an agreement which was legally and financially formalized a long time ago," the officer explained.

    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Israel Fears Sale of Advanced F-35s to Ankara May Shift Regional Balance of Power - Turkish Scholar
    At the moment, Karakus noted, a situation has arisen in which the Israeli lobby in Washington is looking to weaken Turkey "and jeopardize its interests, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean." 

    "In Syria, as is known, the US and Turkey have not reached an agreement on the issue of the Kurdish YPG detachments, which continue to control much of northern Syria thanks to American support. In turn, Greece, Cyprus and Israel have agreed on sharing energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Israel is trying to establish itself here by introducing American companies. It is here that forces attempting to weaken the positions of both Turkey and Russia in the region are active."

    The Trump administration, according to Karakus, is attempting to build up support for itself through the Israeli lobby, with this lobby including those who would seek to stop the delivery of F-35s to Ankara.

    Finally, the officer noted that "there are also forces trying to link this situation with Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems. But Greece has S-300s. Therefore, those who want to criticize should be silent and think carefully about their words. France, for example, does not have any military systems integrated with NATO, because France itself produces its own air defense systems, submarines, aircraft, and other weapons. This government is not threatened by sanctions; meanwhile, there is active opposition to the agreements between Turkey and Russia and attempts to deny Ankara the F-35. All of this creates an extremely tense, unhealthy situation," Karakus concluded.

    Turkey Won't Stand 'Blackmail and Threats'

    For his part, Egemen Bagis, a former lawmaker and minister in charge of Turkish-EU affairs, said that if the information concerning the Israeli role in trying to withhold the sale of F-35s to Turkey is confirmed, it would amount to little more than "blackmail."

    "Turkey," Bagis noted, "had been a participant and investor in the F-35 program from the very start. Turkey is an ally of the US and NATO and has the second most powerful army after the US in the framework of this alliance."

    Plan B
    © Sputnik /
    Plan B
    "Therefore, the attempt of Israel, a country which is not part of NATO, to exert influence on the military and strategic cooperation of two NATO countries looks inappropriate, to put it mildly," the expert said.

    Bagis stressed that Ankara always has options for ensuring its defense needs. "Today there are a number of forces trying to alienate Turkey from its allies and to jeopardize the country's national interests. But we must consider our options, and know where to draw the line. Anyone who secretly threatens or blackmails Turkey will ultimately be defeated," the politician concluded.

    Turkey's foreign minister has threatened to deny US access to the Incirlik Airbase if Washington does not go ahead with the supply of F-35s to Ankara. Earlier, Haaretz reported, citing a top Israeli defense official, that Israel is attempting to convince the US not to include the F-35's performance-enhancing software in the planes delivered to Ankara. Meanwhile, Turkish state media has said that the country may opt for Russia's Su-57 fifth gen fighters instead of F-35s if the latter deal falls through. Finally, the Pentagon has expressed hope that it can resolve alleged "operational problems" associated with Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system before F-35 deliveries go ahead.

    The views and opinions expressed by Egemen Bagis and Erdogan Karakus are those of the observers, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Threatens to Deny US Access to Incirlik Base Amid F-35 Deal Tensions
    Israel Wants US to Keep F-35 'Upgrade Capabilities' Secret From Turkey – Reports
    Turkey Cannot Confirm Plans to Purchase Su-57 Jets Instead of F-35 - Source
    Turkey May Buy Russian Su-57 Jets, If Delivery of F-35 Jets Suspended - Reports
    Is Turkey at a Crossroads Between US F-35 and Russian S-400?
    Israel First to Conduct Attacks With F-35 Jets - Air Force on Syria Strike
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, S-400, Su-57, F-35, United States, Turkey, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse