Register
02:59 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.

    SSP Co-Spokesperson Explains Possible Impact of Ruth Davidson NHS Spending Idea

    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to Colin Fox, National Co-Spokesperson of the Scottish Socialist Party about Ruth Davidson's idea to ditch immigration targets to increase spending on the NHS.

    Sputnik: So Scotland most senior conservative Ruth Davidson has challenged Theresa May to ditch immigration targets to fund the NHS and help young people to buy homes… How significant is this and is it a realistic proposal?

    Colin Fox: First of I think Ruth Davidson is right about the underfunding of the NHS both at local level and national level. The blame for that lies with the Tories in Westminster and the SNP in Scotland. The fact of the matter is the SNP is underfunded because it spends far too much of its budget on these hugely unpopular and unprofitable PFI contracts. Here in Edinburgh, the Royal Infirmary, it would have cost us £300M if we had bought part of the traditional NHS budget but cost us £3Bn. Similarly, the SNP’s sick children hospital, being built under the Scottish futures trust, costing us a fortune, and we don’t even own it. If that what she’s [Ruth Davidson] getting then she’s right but I suspect she’s not. The NHS needs more funds and more funds spent on frontline services instead of these huge PFI contracts.

    Sputnik: This statement from Davidson follows an analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies setting out how necessary NHS funding increases will require taxes to rise by up to 2.6 per cent of GDP or £2,000 per household.  It seems like revenue earned from scrapping immigration targets still seems way off from meeting this 2.6 per cent rise in GDP…. Is this actually a commitment from Ruth Davidson or just a ploy to win over voters?

    Colin Fox: I think it’s a gimmick. These hypothecated taxes, where they raise money with the idea to spend it on one particular purpose; the trouble is the populations do not trust politicians to keep their word. Whilst the NHS is loved, taxes and politicians aren’t. I’m in favor in raising taxes on people who don’t pay tax and who need to – a wealth tax. We need to introduce a Tobin Tax on financial transactions, or a windfall tax on the Oil Companies profits. Something that Ruth Davidson has never done is stopping the enormous sums of companies avoiding paying tax. Tax avoidance and tax evasion are colossal problems in Britain; Starbucks pay no taxes, Amazon pays no taxes, Apple and Google… we need to close these tax havens where billions of pounds are pouring out of the country and make sure that money is going to the NHS, rather than Ruth Davidson adding taxes to the burden of working people, who already pay too much tax in the country.

    Sputnik: Parliamentary elections in Scotland are just around the corner… What effect will Davidson’s comments have on the SNP — Scotland’s largest party?

    Colin Fox: With less than a year away from Britain leaving the EU, I feel that has been much talk by people like Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and many others, most of their forecasts have been well off the mark. These people were saying in 2016 when we voted to the EU, they were forecasting doom and gloom and it’s not happened. We’re all entitled to feel jaded about these Nostradamus-like predictions. They’re not honest, they didn’t vote to leave, so they’re hardly likely to give their best intelligence about what’s going to happen. I think Brexit will happen and very little difference will be made, working people still find themselves working for poverty wages in Scotland, insecure contracts, young people still find themselves miles from decent accommodation and their own house – that’s not going to change by Brexit. The real policies that we need will not be coming from Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon. I suspect the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections we’ll see a very very great change in political horizon that we’ve got at the moment.
    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Has Failed to Eliminate Deficit Despite Cuts to NHS, Police – Labour Official
    Is Austerity Over? UK Government Agrees NHS Pay Deal With Unions
    Question-Ducking PM Raises Fears of NHS Sell-Off to US, Provoking Twitter Storm
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse