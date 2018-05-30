Register
20:51 GMT +330 May 2018
    A mock road sign for Damascus, the capital of Syria, and a cutout of a soldier, are displayed in an old outpost in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018

    Israel, US' Arab Allies Pushing for Washington-Tehran Confrontation – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Ekaterina Blinova
    The US, Israel and Washington's Arab allies are seeking to reshuffle the balance of power in the Middle Eastern region by weakening the Islamic Republic of Iran, Middle East scholar Oussama El-Mohtar told Sputnik, sharing his views on the possibility of an Iran-Israel war and Washington's crackdown against Tehran on all fronts.

    There is nothing more that Israel and Washington's Arab allies want than to drag Iran into direct confrontation, especially if it brings the US into direct conflict with Iran, Oussama El-Mohtar, a Middle East scholar and political commentator told Sputnik.

    "Those who will join a US-Israel-Arab alliance would be the countries susceptible to pressure from any or all of this declared alliance," the commentator suggested. "This could include — to varying degrees of engagement — some European countries, Canada and Australia, Egypt, Jordan, and so on."

    He presumed that should Iran be directly attacked on its own territory, Russia, China and even Turkey might come to its defense, each for its own reasons.

    "Russia and China would assist Iran as counter-containment measures and Turkey for its own regional calculations. Even though Turkey is an American ally and a NATO member, it has its own regional interests to weigh and consider."

    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    From 1953 Coup to Bolton's Vow: Why US Regime Change Op in Iran Won't Work
    Commenting on the reported exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran in early May 2018, El-Mohtar pointed out that the two countries "have been engaged in indirect war for a number of years, mostly in the Levant states such as Lebanon, Syria and Palestine."

    He explained that this "war" was heating up and taking more direct confrontations due to two factors: First, "the 'outing' of the Israel-Arab alliance that has been working in the shadows for many years"; second, "the clear willingness of the US to come to Israel's 'defense' should it be 'attacked' by Iran."

    However, El-Mohtar doubts "that the US or Israel will attempt a frontal military attack on Iran."

    "They will also want to remove any threat to Israeli settlements on the Syrian border. This is why, in the last few days, there have been ongoing negotiations to move Iranian allied forces away from the Golan line of demarcation," the commentator noted.

    On the other hand, "this leaves Iraq as a possible theatre of protracted confrontation and bleeding for Iran," he suggested, adding, "Should that happen, it will also be a protracted bleeding for American forces as well."

    Most of the territory of the Golan Heights was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations determined Israel's Golan Heights Law "null and void and without international legal effect." The international body has repeatedly stated that Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.

    An Israeli soldier walks in an old military outpost, used for visitors to view the Israeli controlled Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    An Israeli soldier walks in an old military outpost, used for visitors to view the Israeli controlled Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018

    Washington's Economic Strangulation of Iran

    Referring to the resumption of US sanctions against Iran, the scholar opined that the US efforts are likely to prove futile.

    "The US attempts to increase economic strangulation of Tehran to force it into capitulation and total submission," El-Mohtar noted. "Will it work? I don't think so. Eight years of war with Iraq, and over thirty years of economic sanctions and boycotts from the USA and Europe did not work. I don't see them working now, especially in light of the competing interests of the US and Europe vis-a-vis Iran."

    French President Emmanuel Macron, front center, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second right, as they look up at a drone flying above their heads during a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Eurosceptics' Pressure May Erode Brussels' Subservience to US – Analyst
    Likewise, it is highly unlikely that the US will manage to force Iran out of Syria due to the resumed sanctions regime.

    "I think it will have an opposite effect," he believes. "Iran and Syria have been very strong allies since the ouster of the Shah [Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi] in 1979. They have endured together and have had some significant successes together, mostly in Lebanon and Syria. I think there is a growing need for mutual support between the two countries."

    Commenting on Iran's purported influence on Syria's foreign policy, El-Mohtar opined that "it's not a factor": "Syria's foreign policy has been consistent for many decades now."

    Having said that Iran wants to protect its interests, the scholar expressed a wish "that Syria and Iraq will do the same, take a much needed closer look at their own common interests, and approach the regional friends and enemies alike, with a united front."

    Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, on May 8 and ordered the resumption of sanctions against Iran. As a result, a number of European companies have signaled that they will wind down operations in the Islamic Republic. However, Brussels is looking into opportunities to shield European businesses from the US sanctions, while the other signatories to the nuclear agreement — Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany — confirmed their commitment to the accord.

    The views and opinions expressed by Oussama El-Mohtar and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

