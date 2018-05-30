Register
20:16 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU

    Analysts Predict EU-Russian Tensions Likely to Continue in Short, Medium Term

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Analysts, in their comments to Sputnik, have predicted that the tensions between Russia and the European Union will continue to escalate in the short and medium term, as the disagreements between the two parties stem not only from differences in interests but also from people's values and perception of events.

    Russian-Western relations deteriorated after the start of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia as a result of the referendum in 2014. The latter was not recognized by the West and the reunification resulted in anti-Russian sanctions, which have negatively impacted Russia's economic and trade relations with its European partners.

    READ MORE: FSB: Conf Cup 2017 Example of Successful Russia-EU Security Partnership

    EU and US flags
    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    EU Unwilling to Follow US Calls for More Sanctions on Russia
    The situation in Syria has also served as a constant factor worsening the relations between Russian and the European states, with Europe criticizing Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad, which contradicts the West's stance. The conflict in Syria, which has been the bone of contention between Moscow and Brussels, has resulted in mutual distrust and a blame game. A further escalation of tensions in Syria took place in mid-April, when France, the United Kingdom and the United States carried out strikes on the country following reports about an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma, which they believed was carried out by the Syrian government.

    Most recently, Russian-European ties have soured over Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of Russian former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on UK soil. The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claimed was a weapons-grade nerve agent A234, allegedly linked to the Soviet-made Novichok group.

    Russia, for its part, has strongly rejected the accusations and offered to assist in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison the Skripals was rejected. The allegations have resulted in a wide-scale diplomatic crisis, with London and more than 25 countries which supported its claims expelling over 150 Russian diplomats. In response, Moscow also announced that it would expel foreign diplomats.

    EU-Russian Tensions to Continue

    In the short run and, maybe, in the medium term, political and diplomatic tensions between the European Union and Russia would continue, Paolo Magri, the executive vice president and director of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, said.

    "It's tough, because it's not a tension on interest… Our problems and tensions have more to do with values and interference, which both think the other is doing," Magri indicated.

    Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, in turn, suggested that the fundamental problem in EU-Russian relationship were perceptions and presentations of events.

    "I want to just briefly point to one fundamental problem which is, what I would like to call … the narratives gap… I am afraid to say that this narratives gap, the narrative that is popular here in Russia, on the one hand, and the narrative, if I may call it the NATO narrative, seems to be diverging even more," the diplomat stated.

    Ischinger also mentioned a range of issues serving as points of disagreement between Russia and the European Union and widening this "narratives gap."

    "Of course, the conflict in Syria, the unresolved situation in Donbas, the Skripal poisoning in England, the use of chemical weapons in Douma, and shooting down [of] airliners over the Ukrainian territory, these unresolved issues and cases, of course, have not helped, have served to aggravate the situation further," Ischinger pointed out.

    Hope for Consensus Still Remains

    Kimberly Marten, the Ann Whitney Olin professor of political science at Columbia University, noted that the search for common ground in bilateral relations was complicated by Russia's reluctance to use multilateral mechanisms of dialogue.

    "Europe’s view of this is that Russia has chosen the path of being a rogue state that is not interested in participating in the kinds of international organizations that have been set up for many many years to try to deal with… issues on a more cooperative basis," Marten told Sputnik.

    She, nevertheless, added that it was still possible to find examples of successful interaction between the two parties, citing the recent decision of the European Commission to conclude its antitrust investigation into Russia's Gazprom.

    READ MORE: Germany Shares Russia’s Concern Over Unreliability of US — Bundestag Official

    "I would like to remind us that just recently, just last week, there was a new agreement reached between Gazprom and the European Union that might point the way forward in the future because it was something that each side could take as a win," Marten argued.

    On Thursday, the European Commission wrapped up a years-long antitrust probe into Gazprom, imposing legally binding obligations on the Russian company that were aimed at addressing the European Union’s competition concerns and ensuring the free flow of gas at competitive prices in Europe.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Russia, China, EU Can Ensure Some Sort of Benefit From Iran's Deal' - Prof.
    EU States, Russia, China to Discuss New Iran Deal, Leaving US Sidelined - Report
    Skripal Case No Longer the Case: How Russia May Turn Into EU's Darling Soon
    Tags:
    ties, tensions, EU, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse