Register
20:16 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills

    Africa May Shift to Using Yuan as Its Reserve Currency, Here's Why

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Chinese financial analyst Liu Ying, while addressing China's drive to substantially increase its investments in Eastern and South Africa in an interview with Sputnik, did not rule out that at the end of the day, these countries will abandon the use of the US dollar.

    Liu Ying of the Chunyang Institute of Financial Studies in China pointed to the fact that the Chinese yuan is already "widely used" in trade transactions in Africa.

    He recalled that the yuan is also used in the field of investment and financial markets as well as the gold and forex reserves of African countries which Liu said could be formed in yuan rather than dollars.

    READ MORE: 'The Goal for China is to Open Up the Yuan Trade' – Economist

    "The construction of basic infrastructure in Africa, including railways and [economic] clusters also stipulates the use of the yuan," Liu pointed out.

    He claimed that in the face of rising interest rates and a program to reduce the balance of the Federal Reserve System, "the outflow of the dollar is an inevitable situation."

    "Therefore, the choice of the yuan is a logical and timely measure for Africa. The yuan is a very stable currency capable of providing support and security in trade settlements, financial investments and the creation of reserves," Liu emphasized.

    READ MORE: China Set to Gradually Internationalize Yuan by Opening Its Financial Markets

    He rejected speculation that an increase in international demand for the yuan and the strengthening of the Chinese national currency may ultimately lead to a negative shift in China's trade balance.

    "I believe that the yuan will be stabilized rather than strengthened. The most important thing is to maintain stability [of the national currency]," he underscored.

    Last month, Liu Dongming, head of the Center for International Finance Studies of the Academy of Social Sciences of China, told Sputnik that the next few years will see the strengthening of the yuan's position as "China will continue to reform its financial market and boost its openness."

    READ MORE: China's New Yuan-Denominated Oil Futures Usher In a New Era in Global Trade

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Why Petro-Yuan May Become Win-Win Solution for US, China
    He was echoed by Alexander Salitsky of the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations, who said remained upbeat about the future of the yuan, pointing to "China's permanent readiness to expand the corridor of the yuan's convertibility."

    In the past few years, China has reportedly made investments in Africa's economic projects worth a whopping 6.8 billion dollars, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan to invest a total of 60 billion dollars in Africa by the end of 2018.

    The views and opinions expressed by Liu Ying are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Using Yuan for China-Germany Trade 'Would Dull US Sanctions, Serve as Leverage'
    Two Koreas, One Yuan? China to Play Key Role in Korean Economic Unification
    Is China Preparing a Yuan Surprise in the Trade War With the US?
    Chinese Currency Rises Against Dollar, Paves Way for 'Petro Yuan'
    Tags:
    measure, markets, dollar, yuan, investment, Africa, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse