04:10 GMT +330 May 2018
    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    Expert Estimates Possibility of UK Leaving EU by March 2019

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Opinion
    0 0 0

    Pressure around British PM, Theresa May, is mounting. Britain’s counterparts in Brussels, the opposition Labour party and even her own ministers have torn apart plan after plan surrounding the Irish Border and Britain’s position on a customs union with the EU.

    Sputnik spoke to Dr Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics at the University of Sheffield about these developments.

    Sputnik: It seems like both Theresa May's government and the current Brexit negotiations have hit a dead end. Both Britain's proposals to the Irish Border and plans on a customs union have been rejected by the EU and slated by Brexiteers up and down the country. How significant is this gridlock for Theresa May's government?

    Alexander Tziamalis: Theresa May is basically trying to do the impossible. They are trying to get political sovereignty in this country, like the people who voted for Brexit wanted. The UK is trying to keep the country close to the EU, economically and with trade, as close as possible. This is impossible, for a number of reasons. The EU will not allow this. The EU will not allow a country to benefit substantially from a free market, free trade, from 500 million affluent Europeans who buy products or use British services, without the UK paying for their subscription money, without the UK being one of them.

    Sputnik: Over this weekend, Conservative MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has called on Theresa May to take a tougher line with Brussels in the negotiations. The MP has stated that Britain must be prepared to tell Brussels it would walk away without paying the Brexit divorce bill, of almost £40bn, potentially leaving the bloc in the red. Is this a realistic possibility for Theresa May?

    Alexander Tziamalis: Yes and no. First of all, the UK holds that money and they may choose not give that money. They can do that if they choose. The second element in our consideration here is that £40Bn is absolutely nothing. The UK’s GDP, the wealth that this country produces is £2,000Bn every single year. Now imagine what the EU produces every year, they produce more than £15Tr in GDP, that’s 15,000Bn. I would imagine that if the EU gives the worst deal to the UK government, then the UK has absolutely no incentive to £40Bn to the EU, however even by raising that threat with the EU, you increase the odds of getting a worse deal, making the public angry as well as politicians angry. It is a bargaining chip but not a major one and should be used with extreme caution. Before you blackmail Europeans with money, you should be very very careful and know what you’re doing.

    Sputnik: Finally… neither of us have a crystal ball, but what do you think is next for Theresa May regarding Brexit and will we still leave the European Union in March 2019?

    Alexander Tziamalis: I have many things to say about that. The first thing is that are definitely not leaving the European Union by March 2019, because we are nowhere near ready for that. We have no customs plans, no solution to the Irish border and we have absolutely no infrastructure to do something like that, so we will definitely not be leaving in a few months from now. In a few months we will leave though and even before that happens, Theresa May will have to tell everyone that the deal she has secured is really bad. GDP, incomes, trade will all be lost and the financial services will take a major hit. At some point, she will have to say that because is this is what’s going to happen. After that point, there will be major turbulence in the UK politically, possible socially as well and my best guess is that Theresa May’s government will not survive that.

    I was to take a bet, politics is highly unstable, unpredictable and I may be wrong, but if I was to take a bet my best bet would be the EU will give us a very bad deal and that Theresa May’s government or any other government that will come of that will have to ask the public again, saying ‘this is the government we’ve managed to secure’, its nowhere near as happy or as floral as Boris Johnson presented it to be. At that point they will be asking the public once more. Before they lock the country into a bad deal for one or two generations, they will have to ask the public again. Not just for the public’s benefit but for their best interest too. Nobody wants to be the politician that who locks the country in for two generations. Your political career would be dead.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
