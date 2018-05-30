Register
04:10 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California

    Liberals Trying to Shame Trump on Immigration Reveal US’ History of Cruelty

    © AFP 2018 / DAVID MCNEW
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    US President Donald Trump went on the defensive Tuesday after liberals attacked his administration's policy on child immigrants – by sharing photos taken during Barack Obama’s presidency of immigrant minors at the US-Mexico border sleeping in steel cages.

    Ajamu Baraka, national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that neoliberal activists are ignoring Washington's long history of violating human rights and instead falling into mere "anti-Trumpism."

    ​The photos of caged children that sparked such ire on social media early in the week were taken by the Associated Press in 2014, when Obama was president.

    On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, "Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama's term showing children from the border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to wall and new border protection for good of country… Bipartisan bill!"

    "These neoliberal activists should know better," Baraka told Radio Sputnik. Activists who shared the Obama-era photos, intending to shame Trump, include Shaun King and Linda Sarsour.

    Jon Favreau, a former Obama speechwriter, also retweeted the photo May 27 with the caption, "Look at these pictures. This is happening right now and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible." 

    Britain's Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 27, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Say Hello to a Weak Immigration Policy as Sajid "Hard Man" Javid Returns

    Two days later, Favreau wrote, "I tweeted a story that multiple journalists were posting. My mistake for not checking the date first. A few minutes later, when I realized my error, I deleted the tweet and immediately tweeted the correct info and date of the picture."

    "These activists have used precious resources and energy to target the Trump administration, which of course, we should," Baraka said. "But they are propping up a narrative that the Trump administration is a profound departure from the politics of neoliberalism that has been in command for the last few decades. We have been neglecting human rights under every administration."

    If activists are "serious about real social change in this country, we have to have clear politics," he advised. "We have to get rid of these liberal myths. We have a responsibility to keep the focus on developing the kind of critical consciousness that needs to be developed to be able to confront the contradictions of this system and not get caught up in the diversionary politics of the anti-Trumpism."

    Trump's tweet follows the admission by the US Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in late April that it lost track of some 1,500 immigrant children who were settled with sponsors, another revelation that caused uproar among liberals online. 

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    Mexico's FM Says 'Unacceptable' for US to Tie Mexico’s Immigration Policies to NAFTA

    According to a report by USA Today, between October and December 2017, ORR was able to contact 7,635 sponsored children but cannot "determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475 children." An additional 25 children were reported to have simply run away. However, according to Steven Wagner, acting assistant for the Administration for Children and Families, it is not the ORR's responsibility to track what the children do after placement or to ensure that they show up at their immigration hearing. The ORR could have lost track of the children either because some families moved or because some families prefer not to come into contact with authorities because they are undocumented immigrants themselves.

    Also in April, the Trump administration announced its "zero-tolerance" policy, which promises to pursue criminal charges against any individuals who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

    "Attorney General Jeff Sessions today notified all US Attorney's Offices along the southwest border of a new ‘zero-tolerance policy' for offenses under 8 USC § 1325(a), which prohibits both attempted illegal entry and illegal entry into the United States by an alien," the US Department of Justice said in a press release last month.

    Related:

    France's Immigration Bill Antagonises Both Right and Left - Expert
    Mexico's FM Says 'Unacceptable' to Tie Mexico’s Immigration Policies to NAFTA
    Trump Ends 'Catch and Release' Immigration Policy
    US Justice Department to Impose Quotas on Immigration Judges
    Brexit Report Warns UK Gov’t Not to Get Bogged Down on Immigration
    Tags:
    neoliberalism, Twitter, immigration, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse