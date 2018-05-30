Register
07:11 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Russia Holds the Key to Washington's 'Face-Saving Exit' From Syria – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    Sooner or later Washington will be forced to pull out of Syria and Iraq, political analyst Ghassan Kadi told Sputnik, suggesting that Russia has become a powerful broker in the Middle East that could provide the US with a "face-saving exit."

    "If the US does not leave Syria by its own volition, it will probably ultimately face armed resistance and guerilla warfare," says political analyst of Syrian origin Ghassan Kadi, adding that it is Russia who holds the key to the solution of Washington's problem.

    "Time is not on America's side regardless of how deep it digs its heels in," Kadi told Sputnik. "After all, no American military presence outside the US has been bigger than that in Vietnam, and the indications are that the anti-American forces around American bases in Syria are poised to turn north-east Syria into another military quagmire for America."

    Referring to the victory of Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairun alliance in the Iraq parliamentary elections of May 12, the analyst suggested that it is likely to result in a revision of the Iraqi-American relationship and al-Sadr's formal request for an American withdrawal. The Shiite politician and his followers have never concealed their extreme displeasure with the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The Sadrist Movement's military wing openly opposed the American occupation in the early 2000s.

    "If this withdrawal is not granted peacefully, American forces may find themselves clamped in between two adversaries who will undoubtedly be coordinating efforts," Kadi suggested. "On the other hand, for as long as there is no threat to create an independent Kurdish state, Turkey will probably sit back and watch."

    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Control Over S Syria Borders, Including Al-Tanf, to Be Handed to Damascus - Source
    The US-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria has long been an apple of discord between Ankara and Washington. Although the US and Turkey have seemingly reached a consensus on the Kurdish presence in Manbij — which reportedly hosts two American bases — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to lambast Washington for the provision of weapons and ammunition to the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the SDF's backbone. Ankara views the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

    Meanwhile, Syrian local sources have repeatedly reported about Washington's military buildup and the establishment of new bases in Manbij and Deir ez-Zor over the past few months. These reports come in contradiction with Donald Trump's earlier pledge to withdraw US troops from the region as soon as possible.

    Unlike US Occupation, Iranian Presence in Syria is Legal

    Meanwhile, Washington continues to demand that Tehran pulls its military servicemen out of Syria. For its part, Damascus has made it clear that Iran's withdrawal is out of the question.

    "This topic is not even on the agenda of discussion, since it concerns the sovereignty of Syria," Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad told Sputnik on May 23. "We cannot let anyone even raise this issue. Those who ask for something like that — and this is definitely not our Russian friends — are considering the possibility of intervention in all parts of Syria, including the support of terrorists in Syria and elsewhere in the region."

    Commenting on the matter, Kadi stressed that "unlike the American presence in Syria, the Iranian presence is upon demand of the Syrian Government; i.e. legal."

    "In reality, Iran does not need to, or perhaps even want to, stay in Syria once mission is fully accomplished," the political analyst presumed. "The more America asks for Iranian withdrawal from Syria prematurely, the more it puts pressure on its own presence and turns Iranian presence into a bargaining chip for the Russian-Syrian-Iranian side, thus bringing to the negotiating table a possible agreement based on a concurrent withdrawal of both Iran and America."

    (File) A Syrian Army soldier holds his weapon, as he walks next to others that belonged to rebels from Eastern Qalamoun, after they handed them over, at the town of Dumayr, Damascus, Syria April 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    (File) A Syrian Army soldier holds his weapon, as he walks next to others that belonged to rebels from Eastern Qalamoun, after they handed them over, at the town of Dumayr, Damascus, Syria April 22, 2018

    Why Bolton's Regime Change in Iran Impossible

    A clergyman holds a poster showing caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    From 1953 Coup to Bolton's Vow: Why US Regime Change Op in Iran Won't Work
    As for John Bolton, the US national security adviser, and his famous vow to foment a regime change in Iran by 2019, Kadi remarked that "with all the appointments and firings in the Trump Administration, Bolton himself may not be around in 2019."

    But that is not all, according to the analyst: "A democratic 'regime change' from within Iran needs a much stronger opposition than the existing one."

    "Furthermore, a military one ['regime change'] needs virtually bottomless resources, and preparedness to make diversions for contingency plans that may involve military action that may eventuate into an all-out war. With its current economic woes, America cannot afford to engage in another large-scale war because it simply does not have a few trillion dollars sitting on the side to finance it," Kadi opined.

    How Russia Could Untie the Syrian Knot, Help US Save Face

    Assessing the results of the US' Middle Eastern policy over the last four decades, the analyst pointed to the "failure of US diplomacy and its inability to broker any deal."

    Moreover, it turned out that Washington even failed to ensure the security of Israel — its closest partner in the region, he argues.

    According to Kadi, "the American presence on Syrian (and Iraqi soil) complicates the matter even further, not only because America does not know what to do next, but also because it does not know with whom to negotiate any face-saving exit."

    Under these circumstances, Russia emerges as the only player capable of sorting out the mess left by Washington: "Russia does not only have a legal military presence in Syria, it didn't only win the war against ISIS [Daesh]*, but it is also the only entity that is on 'talking terms' with all of Syria, Iran, Turkey, Israel and the United States," the analyst explained.

    "Unless all parties decide to go into a war of mutual self-destruction and annihilation, they will all have to listen to the Russian voice of reason," Kadi highlighted, adding that Washington has found itself in "such an untenable situation that, most ironically, only Russian diplomacy can salvage."

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ghassan Kadi, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Control Over S Syria Borders to Be Handed to Damascus - Source
    Netanyahu: Iran Should Be Denied Any Military Presence in Syria
    Israel Taking Steps Against Arms Transfer From Syria to Lebanon – Prime Minister
    Iran to Maintain Advisory Role in Syria Despite US' Demands to Withdraw
    Farewell Ceremony for Two Russian Servicemen Killed in Syria Held Near Chita
    Tags:
    regime change, civil war, military, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Muqtada al-Sadr, John Bolton, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse