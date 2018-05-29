Register
19:36 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-remain supporter of Britain staying in the EU, holds up an EU flag whilst taking part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (File)

    UK Government is 'Trying to Frustrate the Wishes of the People' – British MEP

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK government is suspected of covertly planning to remain in the European Union after The Telegraph uncovered that the Cabinet has allocated over $1.1 million for what it called "activities relating to a European Parliamentary Election in 2019." Sputnik discussed the speculations with David Coburn, a British MEP with the UK Independence Party.

    Sputnik: Why is it that the domestic legislation required for the UK to leave the EU still hasn't been adopted?

    David Coburn: Well, the repeal bill has been blocked and frustrated by the House of Lords. Of course the reason for that is that the Chamber has over the years has been packed with cronies of Tony Blair and David Cameron. UKIP came third in the 2015 elections and won the European elections and yet received no peerages whatsoever, whilst the Liberal Democrats, who lost most of their seats, were given peerages in abundance.

    Many of those appointed to the House of Lords are former MEPs and EU officials. 30 of them receive pensions to the tune of some combined £500,000, which according to some newspapers is the same as £10,000,000 in the private sector. And one of the conditions of this pension contract is not to criticize Brussels. In fact, they are being incentivized to support it.

    READ MORE: Second Brexit Referendum Would be 'Very Risky Enterprise' — Professor

    Combine those 30 peers with friends and cronies of previous prime ministers or ministers who chosen loyalty to the EU, and you have a central part of the House of Lords with a personal agenda. It is no longer chosen by God. It is chosen by little crooked ex-prime ministers. There you go.

    Sputnik: Do you believe there is any scenario out there, any possibility that the UK might not leave the EU after all?

    David Coburn: No, I think we will leave. It's a question of how we leave. Whether we still will be attached to some sort of customs arrangement — which is utterly unacceptable. Because the reason for leaving is in order to have the freedom to do as we please and make sure that we get, what we want to get.

    READ MORE: EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit

    If we don't get that, if we can't make trade treaties with all the other countries in the world without having to put out to 27 other states, then the whole point of Brexit is lost. And that's essentially what they are trying to do — they are trying to destroy Brexit. They are trying to frustrate the wishes of the people.

    Sputnik: Looking ahead towards the near future, when do you think there will be more clarity about how the UK is going to leave the EU?

    David Coburn: Well, we have got a rotten conservative government, a pretty rotten prime minister, who, to be quite frank, went into these negotiations with the wrong attitude. I mean, she should've gone in and played hardball. We have a lot of advantages that we can press them with.

    READ MORE: It's Official: UK Economy Grows Slowest in 5 Years Amid Brexit Crossfire

    I'm a businessman. I've spent all my life doing deals. And nobody in their right mind would have ever entered a deal in the way that this government has. This prime minister is utterly hopeless, she doesn't know what she is doing. But she's never run a business; she has never been involved in business. So, what can I say? She doesn't know what she is doing. She has been in government far too long and she has been MP far too long.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Second Brexit Referendum Would be 'Very Risky Enterprise' – Professor
    EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit
    Ireland's Hard Border Issue a Brexit Stumbling Block - Analyst
    EU Will Be Flexible on Pre-Brexit Oslo-London Trade Talks - Norway FM
    Major Tory Party Donor Says UK PM Should Resign Over Brexit 'Greek Tragedy'
    Risk of 'No Deal' Looms if No Progress on Brexit Talks Made in June – Reports
    Majority of UK Citizens Doubt Prime Minister Can Strike Good Brexit Deal – Poll
    Tags:
    government, Brexit, House of Lords, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse