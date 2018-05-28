Register
14:44 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman places flowers by a mural showing Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian dentist who had sought and been denied an abortion before she died after a miscarriage in a Galway hospital, with the word YES over it, in Dublin, Ireland, on the day of a referendum on the 8th amendment of the constitution.

    People in Ireland Increasingly 'Doubt Catholic Church's Authority' - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Niall Carson/PA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    Ireland has voted to drop a constitutional amendment that gives equal rights to a mother and a fetus, effectively repealing a ban on abortion in the Catholic nation. Radio Sputnik has discussed the results of the Irish referendum on abortion with Gail McElroy, a professor of Political Science at Trinity College, Dublin.

    Sputnik: Was this an expected result in this referendum?

    Gail McElroy: It was expected to pass, but the strength of the "Yes" vote was really quite shocking to everybody; that so many people would vote to repeal this amendment of the constitution was totally unexpected. It was expected that the poll results would be much closer. And so this strong endorsement of liberalizing our abortion laws is quite startling, yes.

    Sputnik: How strong were the various camps, as far as lobbying, for their point of view, prior to the vote, the referendum?

    Gail McElroy: It is a long history; this is the sixth referendum on abortion in the last 35 years. The "No" campaign has always been strong, but the "Yes" campaign, particularly since marriage equality, has become quite strengthened. No government in the last 35 years really wanted to touch the topic, because they thought it was very divisive; but there were strong camps on both sides, and it clearly turned out that the "Yes" campaign had a stronger majority amongst the population and this reflects a very changed society in the last 20-30 years.

    Sputnik: What do you think the reaction of the Catholic Church in Ireland is going to be to the results of the referendum? Have they said anything, has there been any official statement?

    Gail McElroy: I think they are probably reeling; I don't think they would have expected the strength of the "Yes" side. Obviously, they are not going to change their teachings on abortion; it is very fundamental to practicing Roman Catholics. What was interesting is that they weren't particularly visible in the campaign because they thought that might alienate people, because their moral authority has receded.

    READ MORE: ‘Landslide' Irish Referendum Overturns Abortion Ban

    Their handling of the sex abuse scandals since the early 1990s has been horrific, and their treatment of women in these laundries, the last of which closed in 1996. And there have been other scandals, mother and baby homes, where [there was] all sorts of abusive behavior toward women and children. So, they were relatively quiet, and the Archbishop of Dublin said that basically they will still continue to teach that abortion is wrong, but there is not much they can do, really, I think they are reeling from this result.

    Sputnik: Do you think that these are the younger generations that are actually becoming more liberal and, perhaps, straying a bit away from Church teaching? Or is this something that is among various generations, this change in their stance?

    Gail McElroy: The "Yes" vote, the vote to liberalize was strongest amongst the youngest, but there has been also a change among older people. Every age category, apart from over 65, voted in favor of liberalization on Friday. But even among the elderly, a huge number of them also voted yes. So, it's a change that is the strongest among the young, but there has been a change even among older people. They are far less devout, they are far less accepting, they are more critical of Church teaching. And also many of them have abandoned the Church. The rates of participation on a Sunday have just plummeted since the 1980s. So, people are not practicing as much. And they are much more critical, and rational, and they are much more doubting of the religious authority of the Roman Catholic Church.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Theresa May Under Pressure Amid Ireland Abortion Referendum
    Tags:
    abortion, church, referendum, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse