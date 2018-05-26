Register
01:12 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Moscow International Business Center, Moscow City.

    'Sanctions Not Absolute Ban on Business': AmCham CEO on Investment in Russia

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (59)
    0 0 0

    On the sidelines of Russia's SPIEF in St. Petersburg, Sputnik spoke to the CEO of US Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, about the prospects of foreign investment in Russia.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of the current situation around foreign business in Russia? Do investors feel any pressure?

    Alexis Rodzianko: Of course business feels the pressure of sanctions and sanctions are not helpful to business, so every business feels it, every business that operates in Russia is affected by sanctions.

    But these sanctions aren’t absolute bans on doing business, they’re limitations on business, so we continue to do business.

    Sputnik: We see many reports in the media on how the US administration is planning to push Russia in a certain direction; how the Russian economy is suffering from these sanctions. But what is the impact on the American economy?

    Alexis Rodzianko: It actually is relatively little. Until this last round of sanctions, especially against Rusal, where Rusal is the second largest supplier of the aluminum to the US, after the country of Canada; so eliminating Rusal as a supplier really disrupted the aluminum business in the US.

    Sputnik: So can they replace Russian aluminum? Is it a problem right now or is it going to become a problem?

    Alexis Rodzianko: It’s a problem right now. The problem has been postponed until October. The original idea was to stop it tight in May. Then, after realizing that the problem was not that quick to solve, the delay to October was given. It may be that there are ways found to lift the sanctions or soften them so Rusal can continue to supply. Well, the world will find the way.

    Sputnik: What are the key political issues that keep the two countries apart at the moment? Has it changed after the previous administration in the US left office or were there any changes after that?

    Alexis Rodzianko: I’m a business representative, not a political representative but I’ll give you what I hear, and what I hear are the issues of Ukraine, the issues of Syria, issues on the Russian side of NATO enlargement, so those are the kinds of basic issues that I hear about.

    Sputnik: The US Ambassador Jon Huntsman is here at the St. Petersburg Forum. Do you feel that this is kind of a signal that a dialogue might start and it’s a signal from the US administration about a change in policies in some way?

    Alexis Rodzianko: Trump administration, since it came in, was much more willing to have a message with two sides to it. In other words business and business relationship is a good and healthy part of the relationship and not everything in the relationship is bad and this is the part of the relationship that should be supported.

    On the other hand, the same administration has continued to increase the pressure through sanctions, so the fact that Jon Huntsman is here I’m very pleased. It’s very important that he’s here, it’s important that he participates and the fact that since Trump came in, there has been official representation at the SPIEF. I think it’s a very good thing.

    Sputnik: AmCham Russia is hosting a round table here at the SPIEF where Russian and American businessmen are going to talk. What are the key topics for discussion?

    Alexis Rodzianko: Well, the state of business; what we expect; our hopes for the future and some reports on how business actually continues to operate, which is a good story, because business does continue to operate and business does continue to be successful.

    And a good business is business that benefits both sides of the participation in business, that means it’s good for Russia, it’s good for the US, it’s a healthy part of the relationship that thankfully continues to thrive.

    Sputnik: What are your impressions from the first day? Are there any changes? I know you’re a frequent visitor and what are your impressions of the first day?

    Alexis Rodzianko: This is my third St. Petersburg forum in this venue, the new venue, which I think is spectacular. It’s very well-organized, it’s thoroughly enjoyable to be here, it’s easy to get from one thing to the other. This St. Petersburg forum is not so different from the last year. Last year I think was more populated, there were more Russian official representatives, there were more business representatives. This one I think is special because the level of guests with Macron and Abe is a very high level.

    Sputnik: What about the American CEOs? Are there more of them this time?

    Alexis Rodzianko: We in our panel have more American CEOs than we’ve had.

    I know that the ambassador has encouraged American CEOs and high-level executives to attend, which is a break from the past, a positive one, we welcome it. So it’s still the largest delegation here among foreign businesses, as it was last year. Everything’s a little smaller and I think that’s an effect because the elections in Russia just happened. There wasn’t enough ability to prepare ahead of time with the uncertainty.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alexis Rodzianko and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (59)

    Related:

    China-Russia Trade May Exceed $100Bln Due to Russian Economy's Recovery - China
    Another Round of Sanctions ‘May Have a Healthy Effect on the Russian Economy'
    New US Sanctions Pose No Serious Threat to Russian Economy, Russians - Medvedev
    Russian Economy Shows Steady Growth Despite Western Sanctions
    US Firms Realize Russian Economy Can Cope With Shocks - Business Council Head
    Tags:
    environment, relations, investment, sanctions, business, US Chamber of Commerce, Alexis Rodzianko, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse