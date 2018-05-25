Register
20:14 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    How US is Twisting EU's Arm, Trying to Throw Wrench Into Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    By trying to bring an end to the Russo-European Nord Stream 2 project, the US is pursuing its own economic interests rather than taking care of Europe's energy security. Washington is seeking to boost sales of its own expensive liquefied natural gas to Europe, thus undermining the Old Continent's competitiveness.

    Washington is making every effort to disrupt the implementation of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 Project aimed at providing the EU with 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year, through a pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    While testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the US would "continue to push [for] Nord Stream 2 to be ended," which the US sees as a threat to the EU's "energy security."

    For his part, the US ambassador to the EU, Adam Shub, has urged "all EU member states to join the chorus of nations on both sides of the Atlantic to oppose Nord Stream 2 and support the future of Ukraine gas transit."

    ​According to Shub, for Russia "gas is not simply a commodity to be traded — it is a foreign policy tool and a weapon."

    ​Earlier, on May 17, The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump allegedly told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the US would start talks with the EU on a new trade deal if Berlin ceased implementing the Nord Stream 2 project.

    In response to signals from Washington, the Russian Embassy in the US tweeted Wednesday that the White House is seeking to "impose its own uncompetitive LNG [liquefied natural gas] on Europe," referring to the US's longstanding struggle against Russian-Europe gas pipelines since the time of Ronald Reagan.

    Four Implacable Enemies of Nord Stream 2

    According to Russian economic observer Maxim Rubchenko, there are four countries strongly opposing Nord Stream 2: the US, the UK, Ukraine and Poland. Each of them is pursuing their own political and economic interests.

    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas
    © Photo: goldenpassterminal.com
    Weaponizing Hydrocarbons: It Was Obama's Idea to Flood EU With US LNG
    The US is seeking to boost its LNG sales in Europe. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the country is building up its liquefaction capacities in the face of growing gas demands both in Europe and Asia.

    "US LNG exports will exceed 3 billion cubic feet per day in 2018 and over 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2035. LNG exports are expected to support up to 452,000 new jobs and add $73 billion to the US economy by 2040," the Institute for Energy Research (IER) predicted in October 2017.

    The problem is that US LNG is 20 percent more expensive than Russian pipeline gas, the observer underscored. As Oilprice.com noted last June, American LNG is "$1-2 above northwestern European benchmark gas prices, which does make it uncompetitive."

    The UK supports Washington's efforts to throw a wrench in the Nord Stream 2 endeavor. London's rationale is clear, Rubchenko notes: It is striving to maintain control over continental Europe after the much-discussed Brexit and replace Germany as Europe's flagship.

    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    LNG Allies CEO Doubts Trump Will Sanction Nord Stream 2
    Additionally, British Petroleum has already signed an agreement to buy LNG from America's Venture Global for the next 20 years.

    As for Poland, it is apparently demonstrating loyalty to the US amid Warsaw's political frictions with Brussels and at the same time is trying to promote its own Baltic Pipe.

    Kiev's concerns are crystal clear: it fears that Nord Stream 2 will spell an end to gas transit through Ukraine. Although Vladimir Putin emphasized that gas would continue to flow through Ukraine after Nord Stream 2 becomes operational, Ukraine and its American partners want the endeavor to be nipped in the bud.

    ​"We categorically reject any notion that Nord Stream 2 would be acceptable were Russia to 'guarantee' a minimal volume of gas transit via Ukraine," Shub tweeted May 25.

    'There is No Alternative to Nord Stream 2'

    Germany is not interested in abandoning the beneficial project especially in the wake of the imposition of tariffs on aluminum and steel imports by Trump in March 2018 and the US administration's recent investigation into car and truck imports that may lead to new taxes.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Nord Stream 2 Going Full Throttle Despite Ukraine's Protests, US Threats
    According to some estimates, after the launch of the pipeline, European consumers will be able to save about 8 billion euros annually by reducing the cost of transporting hydrocarbons from Russia. On the other hand, switching to expensive US LNG may undermine the competitiveness of European industries.

    Earlier the White House threatened EU companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 endeavor with sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    However, Rubchenko believes that Washington will not punish European businesses: Instead, the Trump administration is likely to pressure Denmark and Sweden into prohibiting construction works for the Russia-led project. Thus, Pompeo spoke by phone with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on May 17, discussing the "danger that Nord Stream 2 poses to European energy security," among other issues.

    ​"Europe does not have an alternative [to Nord Stream 2], it is impossible to substitute these volumes [of gas] from other sources," said Gerhard Schroeder, a former chancellor of Germany and chairman at Nord Stream AG, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on May 25. "In Brussels, one should adopt a rational approach to the project. There are no arguments against Nord Stream 2, they are all invented. There are certain private interests behind this resistance."

    Steel pipes for the North Stream 2 pipeline are uploaded in Mukran harbour in Sassnitz, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Stefan Sauer/dpa
    Just Business? US Prepares to Hit Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline With Sanctions
    Schroeder further noted that the US is trying to throw sand in the gears of the endeavor to prop up US LNG sales in the Old Continent "regardless of whether its standards meet Europe's gas processing facilities." He expressed hope that EU member states would resist Washington's pressure and protect Nord Stream 2.

    Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Josef Maas highlighted that the implementation of the Russia-led endeavor would not lead to Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

    "We have the opportunity to receive liquefied natural gas in Europe and in Germany," he said while delivering a speech in Helsinki. "So there is diversification, and we will not be bound to Russia."

    He reiterated Berlin's notion that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial initiative, adding that French and British companies are also involved in its implementation. At the same time the foreign minister admitted that he understands why the project had been politicized.

    "The political dimension was attached to [the project] because [after the construction of the Nord Stream 2] the flow of gas through Ukraine will not be the same. Ukraine is losing revenue from transit, which they need to continue to rebuild the country," Maas said, referring to Putin's promise to preserve the flow of gas through Ukraine in case it makes economic sense.

    While Shub is calling upon "EU member states who view dependence on Russian gas as a national security threat," Shroeder and other proponents of Nord Stream 2 underscore that the pipeline will not only meet Europe's growing needs in hydrocarbons, but also create new jobs in Europe.

    "The total economic benefit of current Nord Stream 2 commitments will be over 5.15 billion euros, creating 31,000 full-time-equivalent jobs and adding 2.25 billion euros in GDP in a five-year period," the project's official site reads, citing a labor market and economic impact study published in October 2017 by management consultancy Arthur D. Little.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    LNG Allies CEO Doubts Trump Will Sanction Nord Stream 2
    Remaining Permits for Nord Stream 2 May Be Issued in Summer - Gas Concern's Head
    Berlin Responds to US Threats of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
    Just Business? US Prepares to Hit Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline With Sanctions
    US Ambassador Tilts Nord Stream-2 Amid 'Problematic Russian Influence'
    Discussions on Nord Stream 2 With Baltic States 'Will Continue' - German FM
    Tags:
    LNG exports, liquified gas, gas, Nord Stream 2, European Union, Mike Pompeo, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, Poland, United States, Ukraine, Russia, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse