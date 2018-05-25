Register
17:39 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This satellite image released and notated by Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North on April 12, 2017, shows the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea

    US Starts to See Big Gap Between US', DPRK's Take on Nuclear Issue – Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Airbus Defense & Space/38 North/Pleiades CNES/Spot Image
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    Donald Trump wrote the other day in a letter to Kim Jong Un that the Pyongyang leadership's tremendous anger and hostility were the reason to cancel the US-North Korea summit, which Asian state authorities reacted to by saying that this is "not what the world needs."

    Radio Sputnik asked Tong Zhao, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing, for his take on this.

    Sputnik: What is your reaction to Mr. Trump’s decision? How surprising is it to you?

    Tong Zhao: I’m personally very disappointed. I think that a great opportunity for diplomacy was lost. I think both the US and North Korea can gain a lot by having this direct person-to-person meeting between their national leaders; nothing but the best chance to resolve their critical differences and […] any hostilities, and make some progress on their dispute on the nuclear issue. 

    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Sees Progress on North Korea, Military Option Still on Table - Pence

    Sputnik: We do have comments about the Libyan model. Everybody knows how badly the Libyan model ended for Libya and for the leader of Libya. Do you think that that was sort of an unsurmountable slap in the face to say you know: "We wanted to do the Libyan model?"

    Tong Zhao: Reference to the Libyan model by senior US officials including national security adviser John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence didn’t help; but fundamentally, I think it is the basic fact that the US started to realize there is a major gap between the American position and the North Korean position on the nuclear issue.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting US President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Trump Urges China to Maintain Secure Border With North Korea

    North Korea was never really prepared to give up its nuclear weapons in the near-term future. North Korea wants to retain its courage and deterrence to shield against any future uncertainty.

    The US president might mistakenly believe that North Korea was ready to surrender its nuclear weapons, but only came to a different understanding of that issue lately, as a result he thought [that] there was going to be no chance for a major breakthrough on the nuclear issue it doesn’t make any sense to have the summit anyway.

    READ MORE: Trump Welcomes 'Warm, Productive' Statement from N Korea as 'Very Good News'

    Sputnik: How significant do you think was the ceremony in which the test site was destroyed for journalists? And that came right before Donald Trump basically pulled out of the talks.

    Tong Zhao: I think the US withdrew from the summit hours after North Korea just closed down and dismantled part of the nuclear test site – the timing wasn’t good. It was only creating this impression that North Korea was a reasonable party; they wanted to talk and wanted to exercise self-restraint, it was the Americans that walked out of this diplomatic process.

    I think that the North Koreans are serious about closing down their nuclear test sites, because technically speaking, after six nuclear tests, North Koreans are very likely to have already possessed a basic capability to produce a militarized nuclear warhead. They don’t have to conduct any additional military tests, and therefore they can afford closing down the test sites. 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Trump Blows Up Summit With Kim as North Korea Blows Up Its Nuclear Site
    Trump Cancels North Korea Summit; Israel's Legal Killings of Palestinians
    US to Impose New Sanctions Against North Korea Next Week - Reports
    North Korea: Trump's Decision to Cancel Summit Not What World Wants
    Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site Completed
    Tags:
    nuclear site, dismantling, warheads, nuclear warheads, summit, weapons, John Bolton, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, US, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse