Register
16:16 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018

    Israel Has 'Great Hold' on US Foreign Policy in Middle East – Researcher

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    An Israeli lawmaker is urging the US to officially recognize the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory. In a letter to the US ambassador to Israel, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, a Knesset member, Yoav Kish, stated that the recognition of Israel’s Golan Heights claim would be a natural continuation of the current US policy.

    Sputnik discussed the timing of the Israel lawmaker's calls with Abdulaziz Alghashian, a Middle East Expert and PhD researcher of international relations and politics of the Middle East at Essex University.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Israel's calls especially in the wake of embassy move and the US withdrawal from the JCPOA? Why has Israel brought up this subject now?

    Abdulaziz Alghashian: Well why now? It's a very interesting development because I think Israel is sensing that it could gain a lot more from the US administration or the Trump administration now, more than it could have ever gotten from any other administration before, and they sense that there is this sense of great bias towards Israel, and they're trying to make the most of it, especially with the move of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem, this encouraged them and emboldened them even more, the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, they sense that Israel is having a great hold on US foreign policy in the Middle East.

    Sputnik: Where is this all going? Do you think that this is actually going to happen, the Golan Heights? The UN didn't recognize the annexation of Golan Heights when it was brought to a vote, what's going to happen? Is this going to be recognized? And what's the rest of the world going to do?

    Abdulaziz Alghashian: Well firstly, we have to put it into perspective, the occupation, the annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel is illegal, this has to be mentioned and this has to be put into consideration, so in other words, this legalizing or legitimization of an illegal act under international law, United Nations resolution 497, I believe, completely says it's void.

    READ MORE: Israel Ready to Adopt Measures to Prevent Iran From Gaining Foothold in Syria

    What's going to happen is that if it does legitimize this annexation, this illegal annexation, there will be significant criticisms coming from the Arab world, but I think it will not be a monolithic or a united front because the Arab world now, or the Arab states, they're very suspicious of each other, the Syrian civil war plays a big role in this, but I think what will happen is that, nevertheless, it will very much invoke or result in a united response, and they will be calling for the peace initiative of 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for the Golan Heights to be returned back to Syria for normal relations with Israel.

    Sputnik: So where is this all leading to? Do you think this is going to happen?

    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Israeli Top Court Rejects Motion Against IDF Use of Force in Gaza
    Abdulaziz Alghashian: This is very interesting because when I heard Pompeo talk about the Iran nuclear deal a couple of days ago, when he said that he criticized Iran because it was lobbying, and Iran deserves its fair share of criticism to be honest with you, it's lobbying things on the Golan Heights, it was a way of almost legitimizing this and he kind of almost legitimized it as if it was Israeli ground, so I think this is what's going to happen, that the US administration and the people and advisors there will indicate or will advise Trump to say: "Listen, you've already went one hell of a step forward in moving the embassy to Jerusalem, this is invoking a lot of anti-Israeli and anti-United States rhetoric, I think is going to be too much if you annex this as well, if you annex the Golan Heights."

    So here I think what they're doing is, they're treading carefully, I think they are showing a lot of sympathy with it, but if it comes to the officialization of the Golan Heights under Israeli territory, I think this will take a lot longer to do, I don't see that happen imminently.

    Sputnik: If it is done by Trump, who never listens to anybody, what will the international response be?

    Abdulaziz Alghashian: The international response will be very, very critical of this and it will just put Israel and the United States in a very difficult position; they have already lost their image of an unbiased or an honest peace broker and is just going to further distance them from the image of an honest peace broker in the region.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'There is Effort to Try to Get Israel not to Host Eurovision' – Journalist
    Israeli Minister Elkin Denies Reports That Israel Considering Truce With Hamas
    'There is No Unified EU Position on the Israeli-Palestinian Issue' - Researcher
    Tags:
    foreign policy, Middle East, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse