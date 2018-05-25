Register
16:17 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Wilbert Paulissen of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) speaks on the preliminary results of the investigation into the shooting-down of Malaysia Airlines jetliner flight MH17 during a press conference in Nieuwegein, Netherlands

    New MH17 Claims Sound Like 'NATO Propaganda to Save Crumbling Infowar on Russia'

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3100

    Dutch investigators now say that the missile which shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 was launched from a BUK missile system operated by the Russian military. Speaking to Sputnik, Eastern Europe political affairs observer Jafe Arnold said the claims were part of a concerted NATO campaign against Russia.

    On Thursday, Dutch investigators said that they have now uncovered hard evidence that a BUK TELAR system from a military unit in Kursk, Russia, shot down flight MH17 in July 2014, but added that they wouldn't make this evidence public "at this time." The Russian Defense Ministry immediately responded, reiterating that it have provided exhaustive evidence, including field tests of the BUK system, which it says conclusively demonstrates that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system that downed the plane. 

    In an email commentary for Sputnik, Jafe Arnold, an editor at Fort Russ, an independent news website that provides extensive coverage of the civil war in eastern Ukraine, suggested that the "ulterior motives of the timing of these allegations are obvious."

    "The recent propaganda tropes against Russia, such as the Skripal case, allegations of meddling in the American elections, and fake news about Russian and Syrian anti-terrorist operations, have all been largely discredited," the journalist explained. 

    "NATO needs a new propaganda offensive to uphold its crumbling information war against Russia, and Washington especially needs a new rallying line for the West amidst the widening rift between the EU and the US. The new round of allegations in the MH17 investigation cannot be understood outside of the fact that this is part of NATO’s campaign against Russia. This is just that — a campaign, not an independent investigation," Arnold added.

    A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    All Missiles Demonstrated By MH17 Investigators Were Decommissioned After 2011 - Russian MoD
    According to the journalist, the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia is part of this campaign, and part of the reason the new MH17 allegations have been rolled out at this time. In Arnold's view, the new claims are meant "to deprive Russia of any respectable reputation and isolate it even from such a basic humanitarian affair as a sporting competition. On the most basic level, this MH17 propaganda campaign is meant to scare ordinary people from attending the World Cup by portraying Russia as a criminal rogue state."

    Arnold wrote that he finds it "predictable" that the Joint Investigation Team would not release any actual evidence to back up the new claims, "because this is not an objective investigation whose mandate is to gather and review evidence and present a coherent theory on the MH17 tragedy."

    "Proposals for such an independent, objective, multilateral investigation were blocked from the very start, and were instead replaced with essentially a NATO commission whose job has been to confirm the preconceived, starting claim that Russia or Russian-backed forces are behind the MH17 tragedy," the journalist noted. 

    A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018

    Ultimately, Arnold suggested that it was questionable whether the new claims would have their desired impact – such as new sanctions by the European Union or some other actions to sever remaining diplomatic ties. 

    "Europeans are already growing tired of the anti-Russia sanctions, and with the EU and US gradually entering into conflict over such crucial issues as the Iran deal, the use of the US dollar as the global currency, relations with China, etc., the EU has to consider its own future independently from the chaos-subsumed US foreign policy establishment. If the EU continues to make an enemy out of Russia for the sake of American geopolitics, then it is depriving itself of a future. So the EU would be smart to think twice about whether it should trail this MH17 NATO ploy or think about its own interests in our rapidly changing world," the journalist concluded.

    'Strange' Claims

    Hendrik Weber, the founder of People Diplomacy Norway, who recently traveled to Donetsk, as well as Crimea, to get an alternative perspective to that presented in the mainstream European media, said he found the entire MH17 case "very strange."

    Journalists attend a news conference, organized by officials of Russian missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey and dedicated to the results of its investigation into Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    ‘We’re Not Ready Yet’: What MH17 Investigation Won’t Discuss
    According to Weber, the Dutch investigation seems almost purposely dragged out, allowing it to be "mixed with other allegations … [and] used against Russia again and again." He also found it odd that the Joint Investigation Team has continually refused to consider the evidence and information provided by the Russian side, including BUK developer Almaz Antei.

    "I understand that the research could be completed and a proper final report submitted. However, then this report must contain all the evidence and findings. It cannot be that a commission says, 'We have all the evidence, but we do not give it out.' It looks more like a game in which Russia should be guilty as long as possible," Weber stressed.

    The activist warned that the world is now in a "dangerous situation," with accusations against Russia being made constantly and without any evidence to back them up.

    "The worst part is that it is not just with these often baseless allegations, but that fatal consequences which are drawn from [them]. Remember the case of the former agent Skripal and his daughter: there is still no evidence that Russia is involved in this, but 139 Russian diplomats were expelled from many European countries; everything without proof. 'Everyone is innocent until proven guilty' seems not valid when it comes to Russia," Weber lamented.

    Ultimately, the activist suggested that Europeans "can only hope that some politicians keep a clear mind and that the citizens of the EU countries that want friendship with Russia stand up and tell their governments that it is enough now. We need more dialogue and no more confrontation."

    The views and opinions expressed by Jafe Arnold and Hendrik Weber are those of the experts, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian MoD: Missiles Shown By MH17 Investigators Were Decommissioned After 2011
    Australia, Netherlands Hold Russia Responsible for MH17 Downing - Embassies
    MH17 Case: French Activist Explains Why He Feels Probe is Biased
    Donbass Known War Zone: MH17 Downing Responsibility of Air Controller - Analyst
    MH17 Case 'Politicized', Investigators Won’t Release Any Proof – Analyst
    Tags:
    politicization, expert commentary, expert analysis, investigation, MH17, evidence, Ukraine, Russia, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse