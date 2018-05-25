Register
04:50 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nuclear explosion

    Mushroom Cloud: US Forces’ LSD Use at Nuke Silo Highlights Staff, Safety Issues

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    At least 14 airmen at a highly secure military base in Wyoming bought, sold and used LSD and cocaine, among other illegal drugs, between 2015 and 2016. Steven Starr, a professor at the University of Missouri who teaches in the Peace Studies Program on the effects of nuclear weapons, joined Radio Sputnik to discuss the case.

    While the airmen were not accused of using the drugs on duty, their use of mind-altering substances while working on a nuclear base is another blow to the Air Force's nuclear missile corps, which AP says has struggled with "misbehavior, mismanagement and low morale."

    "It just opens up the question about what we don't know," Starr told Loud & Clear Hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "You know, the real issue, if you're worried about an unauthorized launch, might get back to whether or not the launch officers sitting at the launch consoles are having some kind problems with drugs." 

    LSD eye
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Raziel / LSD eye
    Flying High: US Nuclear Base Airmen Accused of Taking LSD, Cocaine for Months

    Starr said their job is a "horrible" one. "They basically sit there for hours at a time, waiting for an order to launch up to 50 nuclear-tipped ICBMs. It might make you predisposed to use drugs. I think that would worry me more than the security guards."

    The news comes just months after the Trump administration announced a massive overhaul of the US' nuclear strategy, with billions more in spending in the coming decades. "Go and look at the equipment these guys are using. They literally have computers that use floppy discs," Starr said.

    The servicemembers involved in the drug ring were of the 90th Missile Wing, which controls one third of the US' 400 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles that remain on alert all day, every day. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    'Never Negotiate With Washington Without Having Nukes' – Analyst

    Starr suggested that the US' push for nuclear readiness has led to corners being cut that, perhaps, should not be — such as switching the previously complex numerical launch codes to a string of zeros for a number of years. "You entered eight or 10 zeros," he said. "Typically you're supposed to enter a numeric code, but there was a concern that if a nuclear attack actually took place, the national command authority wouldn't be able to issue a launch order. So there was a decision made at some lower level in the military to have all the launch codes set to zero so that the launch officers could launch the missiles even if they weren't able to receive the code, but that basically made it possible for the launch officers to make an unauthorized launch."

    Related:

    Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site Completed
    Merkel: Germany Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal
    German FM: US, Europe Remain Far From Compromise on Iran Nuclear Deal
    N Korean Nuclear Test Site May Be Closed on Thursday - Official
    It Would Be 'Suicidal' for Tehran to Clinch a New Nuclear Deal – Analyst
    Russia, France to Discuss Nuclear Projects in Third Countries at SPIEF – Rosatom
    Tags:
    LSD, nuclear, US military, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse