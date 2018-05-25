Register
01:59 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook social network.

    Facebook Must Be More Upfront With Personal Data – Expert

    © Flickr/ Robert S. Donovan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Following the latest Facebook data scandal and the deep disappointment at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for the European lawmakers, the social media mogul risks being remembered as a genius who created a digital monster. Sputnik spoke to Laura Bliss, an expert on social media law, for more insight.

    Sputnik: European lawmakers were largely dissatisfied with Mr. Zuckerberg’s testimony, deeming the Facebook CEO’s answers insufficient and evasive. What measures could the parliamentarians undertake against the social network?

    Laura Bliss: Twenty-two minutes to try and answer questions about such significant items that are going on in the world probably wasn’t long enough. I think the EU Parliament should have done a lot more to try and get him within Parliament for longer than an hour. You know, you think that in most countries if we have a debate on a topic, so obviously in the UK we’ve had a social media committee come forward where we’ve had representatives from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, but not Mark Zuckerberg himself.

    And there was nearly a whole day devoted to that and yet the EU went down the route of just giving him essentially an hour. Where do we go now? I think really he still must answer the questions. Yes, he has put forward the idea that he’s going to have a written response to the questions, but the issue is – who is he going to get advice from before he answers those questions; whereas if he’s right in front of you and you’re asking him questions you can be more forceful in trying to get a more direct answer, whereas now he could if he wanted to seek legal advice before answering those questions.

    And I don’t think we’ll necessarily get the answers that we’re looking for.

    Sputnik: Do you think that he’s going to continue to be allusive and he’s not going to really, I mean this is like the 15th time he’s apologize for some serious problems and serious breaches and concerns that people have had. Do you think there actually will be a move forward by Facebook to do anything about the problem?

    Laura Bliss: Facebook is a wonderful thing, it’s a new way to communicate, it’s a new way to create campaigns for, for example. But the amount of people that use the service, the monopoly that actually Facebook has in the social media industry, means that they have a responsibility to people, to protect people, to ensure there aren’t data breaches, to ensure there’s no fake news on their site. You know, Cambridge Analytica, they were bombarding people with topics, which were suited to them.

    So if you’re never challenging someone’s assumptions about a topic, how are you meant to create a democracy? How are you meant to challenge those people who believe one thing – that doesn’t create speech within society you’re essentially just agreeing to what that person thinks.

    I think Facebook, they just tend to apologize and hope it goes away never. They’ve released the scale of abuse on their site, but that tells us very little about what is going on behind the scenes. For me I think that one of the reasons they’ve probably done that is to try and prove to people that they’re doing something. But again, it just tells you very little, they’ve been very secretive about what’s going on on their site.

    Sputnik: Do you think that perhaps we shouldn’t rely on Facebook to fix things, we should actually rely on governments to make laws that forbid certain kinds of data collection, that forbid doing so without people’s knowledge, without people’s very clear agreement with this? And also perhaps we need to be made legally the owners of the information that we create? Is that going to happen any time soon?

    Laura Bliss: I don’t know whether it would happen anytime soon, but I do think it is a way forward. If you think about when people sign up to Facebook, so when I signed up to Facebook I would have been probably 13 or 14, I had no idea that my information would be used like this. For me it was a communicating tool, it was to tell people what I was doing, it was to upload photos.

    The fact that they were actually harvesting our information and then using this to target us – I don’t think that’s actually what most people have in mind when they sign up to Facebook. You know, yes you sign up to terms and conditions, but if you see how many terms and conditions they that have – who actually reads the fine print?

    I think they need to be more upfront about what we do with their data. It’s been argued actually, the BBC did a documentary around this time last year and they said that Facebook knows more about us than any government organization. They’ve got this data, they have a duty to protect it, they have a duty to make sure it’s being used in the correct manner.

    If this was like a government organization or a certain aspect of our government who had essentially lost our data, there would be absolute uproar and I think we’d be demanding change. I think that’s the way we need to be going with Facebook. They’ve essentially let the people down, they’ve allowed data to be harvested, most people without even realizing this is going on. My understanding is that actually Facebook became aware of it in 2015 and yet it’s not until this year that we’ve become aware of it.

    The views and opinions expressed by Laura Bliss are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Facebook Faces Lawsuit Over 'Fraudulent Scheme' to Exploit Data – Reports
    EU MPs Join US in Calling for Breakup of Facebook 'Digital Monster' - Prof.
    'Absurd' Facebook CEO Quiz by EU Amid 'Zuckerberg's Best Client' Farage Boast
    European Lawmakers Disappointed at Facebook CEO's Testimony
    Facebook CEO Vows to Provide Special Tool to Clear Browsing History
    Tags:
    regulation, social network, leaks, safety, security, personal information, storage, data, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Laura Bliss, United States, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse