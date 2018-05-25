Register
02:00 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People cross the road past posters urging a yes vote in the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution, a subsection that effectively outlaws abortion in most cases, and posters calling for a no vote in the referendum near the government buildings in Dublin on May 12, 2018

    Irish People Are Returning Home to Vote in Friday’s Referendum - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Artur Widak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Irish voters from around the world are returning to cast their ballots in Friday's referendum on whether or not to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment. The clause in the Irish constitution in effect outlaws abortion by giving equal rights to the unborn.

    People on both sides of the argument are travelling back to vote, but the movement has been spearheaded by the London-Irish Abortion Rights Campaign a prochoice group that believes some 40,000 people who recently left Ireland could be eligible to vote. Sputnik spoke to Diarmaid Ferriter, Professor of Modern History at University College Dublin for more insight into the issue.

    Sputnik: How close is the vote with just a few hours till polls open?

    Diarmaid Ferriter: It’s looking very close; a lot of people think it will go down to the wire.

    There have been a number of polls over the last couple of weeks that indicate the yes side has a lead. But there are a lot of people still undecided and the last opinion poll had tat at 17%, so what way they vote and whether they vote will obviously have a huge influence on the final result. I think because of the nature of the subject there’s a bit of scepticism about the polls and if people being entirely frank with the pollsters. So it’s quite hard to read in that sense and anyone who says they know what the outcome is, is lying.

    Sputnik: How divisive is this issue becoming?

    Diarmaid Ferriter: There has been over the last couple of weeks, as we get closer to polling day, there have been some emotive and absolutist interventions in the debate. It’s always been an emotive issue, but I don’t think this campaign is as poisonous and as bitter as it was in 1983, when the original amendment was inserted into the constitution which was also a cause of a referendum in 1983.

    Obviously a awful lot has changed in the meantime, there has been a considerable broadening in the parameters of the discourse of the debate about this subject. 

    Sputnik: how does this year’s referendum differ to the 1983 referendum when it came into the constitution?

    Diarmaid Ferriter: I’ve looked at 1983 very closely as a historian and what struck me about that debate was the absence of the voices of women and women who have had crisis pregnancies and difficult pregnancies. A lot of the debate in 1983 was quite legalistic and moralistic and quite abstract.

    This question of assigning equal right to life of the mother and the unborn, in 1983 that wording was promoted by those in favour of the amendment. But it’s proved in practice to be very complex and not conjunctive to the proper handling many would argue of crisis pregnancies. I think what’s changed is the extent to which people are now discussing abortion, not just as a moral or a religious issue. But as a health issue, as a feminist issue, as an issue that is directly relevant to women’s experiences and those voices need to be heard.

    The views and opinions expressed by Diarmaid Ferriter are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Referendum on Abortion in Ireland: 'Opposition Wants to Judge Women' - Analyst
    Scottish Gov’s 2nd Referendum Bill | N. Ireland Poll Supports Abortion Changes
    Drone Delivers Illegal Abortion Pills to Women in Ireland
    Ireland’s Harsh Abortion Law Treats Women Like Criminals – Rights Group
    Tags:
    unborn, rights, referendum, abortion, Diarmaid Ferriter, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse