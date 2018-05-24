Register
    Shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. (File)

    Cutting-Edge Technology to Solve Loch Ness Mystery - Analyst

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    210

    A team of scientists will be heading to Loch Ness next month looking to implement cutting-edge technology to finally prove whether a monster lurks within its waters.

    Nessie, as the creature is commonly known in popular culture, has captivated the imaginations of locals and indeed, people from around the world, with mainly likely to keep the faith so to speak, whatever the findings. Sputnik spoke with Loch Ness expert Steve Feltham for more insight into the issue.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that there is a monster in Loch Ness?

    Steve Feltham: Something unexplained has been seen for a very long time in the loch and it’s one of the world’s greatest modern day mysteries and various different people hunt for various different things and nobody knows for sure what the right answer is.

    Some people believe that there are dinosaurs here, which I don’t believe personally, some people think Sturgeon, giant eels, catfish, a wake in the water, even a spaceship on the bottom of the loch, is the answer, the jury’s out and we don’t know the explanation yet.

    Sputnik: Why has the belief in the creature gone on for so long?

    Steve Feltham: Firstly because it’s not a myth and secondly because of the amount of reliable local eyewitnesses down the years that have been saying, I’ve just seen the back of a solid, very large object moving through the water, no matter what, that keeps on happening and nowadays sonar boats pick up contact occasionally, with big objects that we just can’t identify.

    The views and opinions expressed by Steve Feltham are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

