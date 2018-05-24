Register
17:39 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kerch Strait Bridge Preparatory Work in Taman

    German Billionaire Vows to Help 'Any European Company Do Business in Crimea'

    © Sputnik / Nikolay Hiznyak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    390

    On May 15, President Vladimir Putin attended the inauguration of a strategic 19-kilometer bridge along the Kerch Strait, linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. This key infrastructure project is a major step forward in bolstering the Crimean Peninsula’s economy, and encouraging trade and access to other parts of the Russian Federation.

    Speaking to Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem today, German billionaire Ralf Dodt vowed to help European businesses enter and operate in the Crimean market, to aid the peninsula’s economy, which is undergoing a period of transition and transformation.

    “Via my companies, I pledge to help any European company do business in Crimea and Russia. People should not be afraid to visit Crimea and invest in its economy, which has huge unlocked potential. There’s lots of potentially lucrative business and investment opportunities there,” Ralf Dodt, who has a net worth in excess of US$8 billion and is the sole owner of Millhouse Capital, told Sputnik on Thursday. 

    READ MORE: 'Most Beautiful Part of Russia': Berlusconi Opens Up on Crimea Visit

    He went on to signify the importance of the bridge with regard to the peninsula’s reunification with Russia.

    “This newly constructed bridge cements the reunification of Crimea and mainland Russia. For Crimea’s residents, they are now feeling as they have returned home at last! Crimea has been Russian since the conquest of Catherine and it will remain always so.”

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    S-400 Deployment in Crimea Aiming to Ensure Russia's Security - Kremlin
    The bridge serves as the only road link between mainland Russia and Crimea. It has eradicated the necessity for tourists and commercial vehicles to board a ferry to cross the Kerch Strait, slashing travel time.

    Mr. Dodt said the bridge is part of Moscow’s broader strategy to develop the peninsula’s infrastructure, after decades of neglect by Ukraine, to revive Crimea’s economy.

    “It will attract many tourists and that's economically very important for the Crimea, as it will help money flow to the area. It’s encouraging to see Russia building modern infrastructure on the island, as Kiev never invested in Crimea,” he added.

    The businessman, who owns shares in Gazprom Neft, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), LUKOil and Metinvest, in addition to stakes in countless other corporations, and seven Mikoyan MiG-29 (Fulcrum) fighter jets, described Ukraine, under its current puppet government, as a “vassal state” of the US and EU.

    “The ruling so-called Ukrainian government is not worthy to be called government at all. Ukraine is now a vassal state of the US and EU, and therefore, of NATO. The puppet government in Kiev is used as mouthpiece to provoke Russia. For that they get financial help from their western allies,” he said.

    “With this behavior they are responsible for destabilizing Ukraine. If a puppet government doesn't look after its own citizens and risks millions of lives by escalating tensions with Russia, it can only be viewed as a destabilizing force, not only for Ukraine, but the entire world,” Mr. Dodt concluded.

    • A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (1/3)
      A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (1/3)
      © Sputnik /
    • A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (2/3)
      A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (2/3)
      © Sputnik /
    • A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (3/3)
      A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (3/3)
      © Sputnik /
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik /
    A photograph of one of Ralf Dodt's MiG-29 warplanes (1/3)

    READ MORE: Sputnik, RIA Novosti Ukraine Blocked in Ukraine According to New Sanctions List

    Related:

    'Most Beautiful Part of Russia': Berlusconi Opens Up on Crimea Visit
    'You're a Terrorist': Journalist Who Said Kiev Should Bomb Crimea Bridge Slammed
    Russia Opens Case Against Washington Examiner Editor Over Crimea Bridge Piece
    Tags:
    bridge, investment, economy, Crimean referendum, Gazprom Neft, Millhouse Capital, Russian Government, European Union, Ralf Dodt, Vladimir Putin, Crimea, Europe, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse