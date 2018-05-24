Register
13:24 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, left, speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    'There is No Unified EU Position on the Israeli-Palestinian Issue' - Researcher

    © AP Photo / Jim Hollander
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israeli media has reported an unnamed EU official said Israel should not underestimate Europe. According to reports, the European official had stated that President Donald Trump's presidency won't be forever and may be scrapped. Sputnik discussed this with Oded Eran, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, Israel.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the comments made by the EU official?

    Oded Eran: The EU official is not aware of the long history of US and Israel relations. Trump will not forever be the president but the friendship and the support of the US to Israel is at least 70 years old, and it will probably go long after Trump is no longer the president. Secondly, the economic relations between Israel and the EU are certainly good for Europe. Europe has exported to Israel $21 billion as against buying in Israel only $14 billion, meaning that the balance of trade is certainly favorable to Europe, and I don't think that the European economic situation is such, that the Europeans are willing to give away this good market, namely, Israel. The relations have deteriorated in recent years because of the one-sided position of Europe on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    READ MORE: 'Americans Are Invaders, Just Like Israelis' – Palestinian Politician

    Sputnik: Do you think that Israel can trust the European Union as a partner?

    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    Israeli Ambassador to Belgium Not Sorry About Comparing Rioting Palestinians to Terrorists
    Oded Eran: I think that we have very good relations on many issues, economic research and development, and even a political dialogue which is not satisfactory, but it does exist. I don't think that we will entrust the security of Israel into the hands of Europe. I'm not so sure that we will look at Europe as an honest broker if we are to resume the negotiations with the Palestinians. I think the EU has to go along way in order to become more balanced in its relations with Israel on this question of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Sputnik: You mentioned that the US and Israel have a long history of friendship and this of course the case, although, Mr. Trump has gone quite a bit further than his predecessors in declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel and moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, do you think that this stance will continue when Trump is no longer president?

    Oded Eran: Usually the American administration honor decisions of the previous administrations.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem

    Sputnik: Except for Mr. Trump…

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAIF DAHLAH
    Hamas Making 'Every Effort to Sabotage Israeli-Palestinian Normalization' - Analyst
    Oded Eran: Mr. Trump made a change, I don't want to underestimate it. First of all, there is the legislation that exists from 1995 in the US, in which the Congress had decided that the embassy should be moved to Jerusalem. All previous presidents had decided not to apply this legislation using a waiver which was given to them in the legislation. Mr. Trump come along as a candidate and then as a president and decides to implement the decision of the resolution of the US Congress, it didn't go, in any way, contrary to what other presidents did, he just implemented the decision. The US recognized Jerusalem as the capital, but Mr. Trump himself limited this recognition to the Western side of the city. He did say that by doing that, it did not extend in the US view the sovereignty of Israel over the Eastern side of Jerusalem, which many Israelis regret, but he didn't.

    READ MORE: Israeli Journalists Attacked in Istanbul Amid Tensions Over Palestine — Reports

    Sputnik: Of course the remarks of this official came after Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassadors of Spain, Slovenia and Belgium after the countries that voted for an international investigation into the deaths of unarmed Palestinian protesters, can you comment on that action? And how that's going to affect relations with those countries?

    Oded Eran: Unfortunately, these three countries which are members of the council voted as they voted, meaning for the inquiry commission, by the way, six other European countries abstained from this decision, meaning that there was no unified EU position on this question. I don't think that calling these ambassadors to Jerusalem changes in any profound way the relations. I don't think this vote in Geneva will change much the relations between Israel and the EU.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Palestine’s ICC Move ‘Symbolic’, Only BDS Movement Can End Israeli Occupation
    Israel Calls Palestinian ICC Move 'Cynical Step Without Legal Validity'
    'Americans Are Invaders, Just Like Israelis' – Palestinian Politician
    Two Palestinians Die in Hospital After Clashing With Israelis in Gaza – Official
    Tags:
    conflict, solution, EU, Palestine, Israel, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse