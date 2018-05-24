Register
05:22 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Despite Threats, Trump Unlikely to Miss Opportunity to Meet Kim – Academic

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The future of the US-North Korean summit has been thrown into question after President Donald Trump said that the meeting might not happen. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Jaechun Kim, a professor of political science at Songang University, shed light on the rationale behind Trump's move and opined that the US president is still interested in the event.

    Sputnik: President Trump has cast doubt over the much-awaited summit with Kim Jong-un, noting that Kim's attitude has changed after he talked with Xi Jinping. What could have prompted Mr. Trump to seemingly back pedal on the summit?

    Jaechun Kim: Mr. Trump has become a little bit more skeptical than before in saying that certain conditions should be met for the summit to take place as scheduled. Obviously, North Korea still wants to delay the process of denuclearization, they favor this phased action-for-action denuclearization process during which North Korea will be rewarded for each step they will be taking, but the Trump administration made it very clear that they'd like to get it done, say, within six months to one year, certainly before the year 2020 when the American presidential election will be taking place. So, there are still many differences that both leaders will have to work out before the summit.

    READ MORE: N Korean Nuclear Test Site May Be Closed on Thursday — Official

    We thought that a lot of ground work has been done through behind-the-scenes diplomacy by [Secretary of State] Pompeo meeting Kim Jong-un twice. But it does not seem that way. I think it is very important for both leaders to work out major differences for the summit to take place as scheduled. With respect to your second question, as to the implication of Kim meeting Xi Jinping in China, I think, yes, China imparted a certain message to Kim Jong-un, saying, "Well, it's okay for you to cut a deal with the US, but at the same time I want American strategy military assets out of the Korean Peninsula. I don't want to see that joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

    READ MORE: Why US Policymakers Try to Torpedo Trump-Kim Talks

    So, China's position with regard to the denuclearization, China's position with regard to North Korea is pretty clear: They would like to roll back the American military presence, strategy military assets from the Korean Peninsula. So, I think that Xi Jinping sent that message to Kim Jong-un: "You've got to be more assertive towards the United States; we are supporting you, guys, here, so be more assertive in demanding the simultaneous process of denuclearization and compensation. Also be more assertive when you ask for withdrawal or scaling down of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea." So, what we are seeing here is a very complicated equation, tug of war, going on between the United States and North Korea on the one hand and the United States and China on the other.

    READ MORE: White House Continues With Preparations for Trump-Kim Summit

    Sputnik: I don't really envision that Kim Jong-un is going to go ahead with a very quick process of denuclearization because it's actually the fact that he gained nuclear weapons that made him somebody who could be approached, would be talked to as an equal, a partner, in any case. On the other hand, we have Mr. Trump and he is extremely interested in dialogue or some kind of progress with North Korea as a politician. Do you think that it's likely that he will find some kind of a compromise and go ahead with the meeting?

    Jaechun Kim: I think that you have to pay attention to what he said. He said that, well, certain conditions should be met and North Korea will have to be more forthcoming with the denuclearization, otherwise Kim Jong-un will face the fate of [Muammar] Gaddafi in Libya, he sort of threatened Kim Jong-un and threatened the canceling of the summit, but at the same time he said, "Well, I realize that the denuclearization process has to be divided into several steps." I think Trump is not going to miss this opportunity to cash in a lot of political dividends. Everybody and his supporters are saying that this is the time for Trump to shine. So, I think Trump will do his best to take a political victory out of this very, very much anticipated summit with Kim Jong-un.   

     

    The views and opinions expressed by Jaechun Kim are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Claims of Libyan Scenario for N Korea Pose Threat to Entire Region - Moscow
    Bank of Korea to Take ‘Wait And See’ Stance Ahead of Trump-Kim Talks
    US Sees Progress on North Korea, Military Option Still on Table - Pence
    North Korea Again Rejects Seoul’s List of Reporters to Cover Nuke Site Shutdown
    Trump Urges China to Maintain Secure Border With North Korea
    Tags:
    North Korean nuclear program, denuclearization, nuclear weapons, NATO, Mike Pompeo, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse