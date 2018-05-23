Register
21:33 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A journalist watches the speech of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a television screen, in the press room, during his audition on the data privacy scandal on May 22, 2018 at the European Union headquarters in Brussels

    EU MPs Join US in Calling for Breakup of Facebook 'Digital Monster' - Prof.

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    EU lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt has told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that he may be remembered as "a genius who created a digital monster." The MEP made the remark at a hearing over a massive Facebook data leak affecting millions of users. Digital communications specialist Dr. Amy Binns told Sputnik she was disappointed about the hearing's format.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts about Mr. Zuckerberg's hearing at the European Parliament?

    Amy Binns: It was really a very odd format, and one that the Europeans use a great deal, which is that everybody on the panel gets to ask all their questions. [This] means a whole hour of the 90 minute session is taken up with the politicians asking questions one after another, and only then is Mr. Zuckerberg supposed to reply to all the questions at once. So there was only 30 minutes for him to answer all the questions he had been asked in 60 minutes.

    Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg
    © AP Photo/ Marcio José Sánchez
    European Lawmakers Disappointed at Facebook CEO's Testimony
    Now obviously there is no way he can answer all of the questions, and it's a format that allows him to choose which questions he wants to answer; so of course he's going to pick the easy ones. Really it was up to the European Parliament, to the politicians, to pick a better format than this, because this was never going to go well in my opinion.

    Sputnik: Are we going to get answers from Mr. Zuckerberg at some later date? How do you think this situation is going to develop?

    Amy Binns: He agreed to provide written answers to the questions he hadn't had time to answer. But Facebook is very good at preparing press releases that really don't say very much. So I think this is a missed opportunity. I don't think we're going to get much more that is interesting or definite from Mr. Zuckerberg on this.

    Sputnik: So they wasted this opportunity. A lot of questions remain unanswered and unclear. Do you think we're going to see any kind of legal response, something in the way of legislature?

    Amy Binns: I think one of the most interesting points is what [Belgian EU lawmaker] Guy Verhofstadt said – that he thinks Facebook is a monopoly. And if it is a monopoly, it could be illegal under the terms of European antitrust legislation. That's interesting because American politicians have been saying something very similar – that they think Facebook is in breach of their laws on monopolies.

    So what we've got now is both Europe and America saying quite similar things – that Facebook now is just too big. It's not just Facebook; it's also [Facebook-owned] Whatsapp and Instagram and the messenger service you might have on your phone.

    Facebook social network
    © Sputnik /
    Facebook CEO Vows to Provide Special Tool to Clear Browsing History
    If Facebook owns all those things, essentially it owns too big a share of the social media market, and in that case [the question arises of] should it actually be broken up? Should they not be allowed to own Whatsapp anymore for instance? Or maybe they shouldn't be allowed to share data, [as in] if you sign up on Whatsapp and you sign up on Facebook, maybe your profile should not be linked by the company. 

    If Mark Zuckerberg was forced to break up his empire, that would be a major change. We're still quick a long way off that. But it's interesting that Guy Verhofstadt brought that up.

    Global activists of Avaaz, set up cardboard cutouts of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on which is written Fix Fakebook, in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on May 22, 2018, as they call attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook.
    © AFP 2018 / John Thys
    Global activists of Avaaz, set up cardboard cutouts of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on which is written "Fix Fakebook", in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on May 22, 2018, as they call attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook.

    Sputnik: It was also brought up at the hearing that in the past several years, Zuckerberg has apologized at least fifteen times for terrible things that have happened – for breaches of all kinds of laws, rights, and the like, but that still people continue to use Facebook. So would government regulation even really make a difference? 

    Amy Binns: I think in a way he's providing a service that is so useful that it's not really going to disappear. The 'Delete Facebook' movement, maybe you remember that from a few weeks ago? It was just a tiny blip. That's the thing, it's so convenient. And it's so convenient in so many ways because we've lost the things we used to have. 

    Facebook
    CC0
    Cambridge Analytica Scandal Aftermath: Some Started to Use Facebook Less Often - Survey
    So for instance you used to have maybe a physical address book with phone numbers of all your friends. Nobody has that anymore; we don't need it. If you meet somebody new, you don't have to ask them for their phone number. You just ask them if they're on Facebook and you'll find them later. If you've got a small business, you don't have to pay for advertising in the Yellow Pages anymore; you just take out a page on Facebook, or set up a little group on Facebook for your organization, and it's free.

    So because it's providing really such a useful and cheap service, I'm not really sure that government regulation is going to stop people from using it; because it has replaced so many things that we can't really get back. People aren't going to start paying for advertising in the Yellow Pages anymore, and if we don't have the Yellow Pages anymore then we need Facebook. It's the only thing left.

    Dr. Amy Binns is a senior lecturer in journalism and digital communication at the University of Central Lancashire. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Binns are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Absurd' Facebook CEO Quiz by EU Amid 'Zuckerberg's Best Client' Farage Boast
    European Lawmakers Disappointed at Facebook CEO's Testimony
    Facebook CEO Vows to Provide Special Tool to Clear Browsing History
    UK Lawmakers Ask EU Parliament to Pass On Questions to Facebook CEO
    NATO's 'Marketing Arm' Partners With Facebook to Crack Down on Alternative Media
    UK Police Threaten Facebook Users With Arrest After Tiny Drug Bust is Mocked
    Facebook Allows Advertisers to Target Users Over Sensitive Info
    Tags:
    expert commentary, testimony, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, United States, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse