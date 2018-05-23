Register
18:30 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Minister and leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson gives a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (not in picture) following talks in Budapest on March 2, 2018.

    UK Follows 'US Global Policy' When Mulling Own Anti-Russia Sanctions – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Attila Kisbenedek
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    303

    The UK's House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has urged the government to boost sanctions on people close to the Kremlin. Sputnik discussed the issue with Guy Mettan, a Swiss politician, president of the Swiss Press Club and author of the book "Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria."

    Sputnik: What is your take on the committees call to boost sanctions on Russia? Can this have any negative consequences for the UK?

    Guy Mettan: I'm not quite surprised by such a proposal taken by the House of Commons. It's just the follow-up of a policy, which became now global [and] that's a strategy taken by the United States as a leader, but followed by Great Britain as a follower of the United States against the so-called rogue states. It was Iran and North Korea and now it has been extended to Russia and China as we have seen with economic sanctions.

    For me, it's a part of a global policy adopted by the United States in the last few years in which Great Britain played a role of supplier or a follower [of the United States].

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Secretary Remarks Effectiveness of US Sanctions Against Russia

    So it's not at all surprising that [the House of Commons is planning to slap more anti-Russian sanctions]. And I think Great Britain especially will find new pretexts, every six months [they] find new pretexts in order to take new sanctions against Russia.

    Sputnik: Can you talk about the repercussions of these sanctions if they are in fact put into place?

    Guy Mettan: You know, the consequences will be negative for Russia and of course for Great Britain. But you know Great Britain now is in such a bad situation with the very negative consequences of Brexit that it is trying to solve its problems by [implementing] sanctions against the same adversaries as the United States [does].

    READ MORE: Italy Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be West's First Split – Author

    In the past few years, Great Britain has lost its role of a battleship of the United States in Europe. Now it's Germany and other countries [that have become the] battleships of the United States, including Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine.

    The British are trying every day … to [maintain their role as a US] strategic partner, but the battle is lost and I think now Britain will never recover its old role. But the British authorities cannot recognize that to the public opinion so they try to develop new sanctions against Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by Guy Mettan are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    German MP Slams US Anti-Russia Sanctions as 'Part of Trade War'
    Money Talks: Why EU is Increasingly Buying Russia's Gas Despite Sanctions
    Pentagon Finds Way to Bypass US Anti-Russia Sanctions – Reports
    Russia's Rostec to Keep Annual Arms Exports at $13 Bln Despite US Sanctions
    Germany's AfD Party Wants to Put an End to Sanctions Against Russia - Deputy
    Tags:
    pretexts, strategy, policy, sanctions, Britain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse