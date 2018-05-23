UK Follows 'US Global Policy' When Mulling Own Anti-Russia Sanctions – Analyst

The UK's House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has urged the government to boost sanctions on people close to the Kremlin. Sputnik discussed the issue with Guy Mettan, a Swiss politician, president of the Swiss Press Club and author of the book "Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria."

Sputnik: What is your take on the committees call to boost sanctions on Russia? Can this have any negative consequences for the UK?

Guy Mettan: I'm not quite surprised by such a proposal taken by the House of Commons. It's just the follow-up of a policy, which became now global [and] that's a strategy taken by the United States as a leader, but followed by Great Britain as a follower of the United States against the so-called rogue states. It was Iran and North Korea and now it has been extended to Russia and China as we have seen with economic sanctions.

For me, it's a part of a global policy adopted by the United States in the last few years in which Great Britain played a role of supplier or a follower [of the United States].

So it's not at all surprising that [the House of Commons is planning to slap more anti-Russian sanctions]. And I think Great Britain especially will find new pretexts, every six months [they] find new pretexts in order to take new sanctions against Russia.

Sputnik: Can you talk about the repercussions of these sanctions if they are in fact put into place?

Guy Mettan: You know, the consequences will be negative for Russia and of course for Great Britain. But you know Great Britain now is in such a bad situation with the very negative consequences of Brexit that it is trying to solve its problems by [implementing] sanctions against the same adversaries as the United States [does].

In the past few years, Great Britain has lost its role of a battleship of the United States in Europe. Now it's Germany and other countries [that have become the] battleships of the United States, including Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine.

The British are trying every day … to [maintain their role as a US] strategic partner, but the battle is lost and I think now Britain will never recover its old role. But the British authorities cannot recognize that to the public opinion so they try to develop new sanctions against Russia.

