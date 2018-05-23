Register
15:23 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2018

    It Would Be 'Suicidal' for Tehran to Clinch a New Nuclear Deal – Analyst

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    321

    Commenting on the German Chancellor's upcoming visit to China, experts have told Sputnik that with saving the Iran nuclear deal due to be high on the agenda of Angela Merkel's talks with Chinese partners, it's irrelevant to speak of any breakthrough on the matter.

    Iranian political scientist Foad Izadi said that the possibility of Iran agreeing to a deal which will limit its ballistic missile development program is dead in the water.

    "Tehran cannot clinch a new agreement with the US because Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal just two weeks ago. For any Iranian politician, it would be suicidal to call for negotiating a new deal with the US given that Trump's follow-up president may scrap this document as soon as he takes office, something that Trump did in relation to Obama's legacy. That's why Iran is now not available for new talks," Izadi underscored.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Underlines Importance of Iran’s Reaction to US Plan on Nuclear Deal

    At the same time, he did not rule out that members of the P5+1 group, including Russia and China, could create a mechanism to somehow benefit from the Iran nuclear deal.

    "If it works, Iranian political and public figures will be able to talk about the need for negotiations on an array of other sensitive issues," Izadi concluded.

    China, Germany Unlikely to Oppose US 

    Ji Kaiyun, head of the Center for Iranian Studies at China’s Southwestern University, said that he believes, however, that the joint position of China and Germany on countering the US' anti-Iranian sanctions is "impossible."

    "The sides can only coordinate their positions and maintain contacts so we cannot say that they will jointly work out the ways to solve the problem," Kaiyun noted.

    READ MORE: EU Companies' Possible Withdrawal From Iran Contradicts Nuclear Deal — Tehran

    He added that even though China and Germany will not oppose or enter into conflict with the US because of the Iranian issue, they will urge Tehran to show restraint and continue to implement the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Economic Confrontation With US Not Profitable for China

    He was echoed by Irina Fedorova of the Institute of Oriental Studies with the Russian Academy of Sciences who argued that for China, it's not profitable to unleash an open economic confrontation with the US in light of efforts to preserve the JCPOA.

    "China will act cautiously as usual, trying not to cause a tough reaction from the US. Apart from ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, the talks in Beijing may also focus on the issues related to prodding Iran to negotiate a possible new agreement which could be endorsed by Washington," Fedorova pointed out.

    READ MORE: 'If EU Can't Act Independently With Iran There's No Future for Deal' — Scholar

    Her remarks came after an unconfirmed report by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag about next week's meeting in Vienna of diplomats from Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China who will allegedly discuss a new deal similar to the JCPOA.

    Shortly after, Reuters cited European sources as saying that the Vienna meeting will actually "address the implementation issues and details of the JCPOA" and "not cover any other issues."

    Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to introduce the "strongest sanctions in history" on Tehran and warned in the wake of Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was announced by President Donald Trump on May 8. Pompeo also warned that any entity conducting business with Tehran would be "held to account" by the US.

    READ MORE: US Putting Serious Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal Participants — Moscow

    The move has been criticized by a spate of European countries, including France, the UK and Germany which have signaled their willingness to remain JCPOA signatories.

    Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    US Policy on Iran Poses 'Additional Risks in Region' - French FM
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in turn has slammed Washington for "no longer" being willing to "cooperate with other parts of the world," saying that Europe has to "replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor, and because of it, in the long term, influence."

    The Iran nuclear deal was signed by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries, including China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, on June 14, 2015.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the analysts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Poland Backs US on Iran Deal, Drifts Away From EU’s United Criticism
    Kremlin Underlines Importance of Iran’s Reaction to US Plan on Nuclear Deal
    Pompeo’s First Foreign Policy Speech Targets Iran Amid US Exit From Nuclear Deal
    Peace With a Price: Iran Promises EU to Adhere to Nuke Deal on One Condition
    Tags:
    deal, mechanism, talks, document, president, agreement, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, China, Germany, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse