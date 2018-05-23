Register
02:49 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows the Parliament Buildings, the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, on the Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 4, 2017

    UK MP’s Urging Stormont Talks to Be Top Priority - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Paul FAITH
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Britain’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has called for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to increase her efforts to get the Stormont executive back up and running.

    Northern Ireland has been run by civil servants since the power-sharing executive made up of the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed in January last year. The then deputy first minister Martin McGuinness pulled Sinn Fein out of the coalition after a bitter split between the governing parties. The committee says that the stalemate in talks has gone on long enough and says restoring the executive is a top priority.

    Sputnik spoke to Liam Kennedy, Professor of economics, social history and politics at Queens University Belfast for more insight into the issue.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee urging talks to resume and call them a priority?

    Liam Kennedy:  in a sense it appears who you ask, I mean it is fair to say, people aren’t demonstrating in the streets saying we want our regional parliament back, there isn’t a bad feeling here and there hasn’t been over the last year and a half.

    None the less if you look more closely at things, major health reforms are on hold, a big decision on an incinerator which would handle much of the waste of Northern Ireland on hold and there are a whole series of intermediate level decisions that should have been taken. So Northern Ireland is suffering because of the lack of leadership lack of decision making assembly in Northern Ireland

    Sputnik: How decisive was the decision by the judge to say that civil servants didn’t have authority to approve things in place of ministers, and will that add any increased pressure to talks?

    Liam Kennedy: That ruling finding that the civil servants couldn’t make some of the major decisions we are waiting for. I meant there a major reform to the health service here that is creaking that was agreed over a year ago.

    Those can’t be implemented and there are other examples like that, they can’t be implemented until there is a Stormont based minister, power-sharing minister able to sign off on those reforms. I think the court ruling effectively meant that, alright civil servants can do the day to day running routine decision making, but they can’t make the big decisions. This puts the ball right back in the politicians court.

    Sputnik: Has anything changed with regards to the talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP regarding their differences?

    Liam Kennedy: There are no indications at the moment that either Sinn Fein or the Democratic Unionist Party are moving closer to some form of agreement, they did a few months ago.

    An Irish Language Act is the major stumbling block at this stage, there is also the issue of same-sex marriage. But it is a sense of symbolic issue of an Irish Language Act which seems to create the deepest visions in society here, but the truth is its symbolic values are hugely important.

    The views expressed in this article are those of Liam Kennedy and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Campaigner: UK Deal With DUP to Stifle Press Ethics Probe 'Morally Indefensible'
    DUP Gives UK PM Silent Treatment, Demands More Work on Irish Border Issue
    Northern Irish DUP Angry at Staying in EU Customs Union, Scots Angry They Aren't
    Northern Irish DUP and British Conservatives 'Desperate to Avoid Election'
    N Ireland’s DUP Weakened By Deal With UK Conservatives – Irish Socialist Party
    Tags:
    political stalemate, coalition, agreement, talks, Irish Language Act, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Martin McGuinness, Sinn Fein, Liam Kennedy, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse