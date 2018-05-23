Register
01:15 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Antarctic ozone hole

    Depletion of Ozone Layer Corresponds to Increasing Skin Cancer Rates – Professor

    © Sputnik / Alina Polyanina
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An international team of scientists has reported that emissions of ozone-destroying chemicals have increased in the past six years despite the chemicals being banned by the Montreal Protocol.

    According to the new paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers have concluded that a mysterious source in East Asia might be responsible for this surge. Sputnik discussed the increase of dangerous emissions of ozone-destroying chemicals with professor Martyn Chipperfield, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Leeds.

    Sputnik: So let’s look at the team's findings. What effect could this have on the ozone layer?

    Martyn Chipperfield: What the team has discovered is that one of the main ozone-depleting gases, which has been banned by the Montreal Protocol, which is the international agreement to safeguard the ozone layer, one of these gases is not decreasing at the rate we expect, so that means that under the Montreal Protocol the emissions of that gas should be zero, it's not allowed to be produced anymore, but they found that some emissions have restarted.

    So the significance really is that the Montreal Protocol is not being followed and there are these new emissions. So far the amount of emissions they’ve detected won’t have a big effect in themselves; what would happen if those emissions grew and the overall decrease in these compounds was reversed, we could see a large delay in the recovery of the ozone layer.

    Sputnik: The fact that these substances’ decline in the atmosphere slowed by half, now what does that tell us about the rate at which the ozone-destroying chemicals are being produced?

    Martyn Chipperfield: Basically the concentration in the atmosphere is decaying because the atmosphere is removing the polluting gases slowly, the emissions that had stopped to a large extent and the atmosphere was recovering slowly, it was sort of cleansing itself of these pollutants, and that takes about 50 years, it’s a very long time regarding this problem, so the fact that the decrease has halved shows the emissions have restarted.

    So the emissions have gone from zero to something and they should’ve stayed near enough zero, so it’s sort of a big leap in terms of something happening that shouldn't be happening, but the quantitative impact so far on the ozone layer, so far it would be relatively modest.

    Sputnik: Any guesses as to what could be the source of these chemicals?

    Martyn Chipperfield: The paper has a network of observations used in the analysis and from that global network they can see quite strong correlations of where these emissions are coming from because monitoring stations that sample air that's come from East Asia see elevated concentrations of these ozone-depleting compounds, so the observations seem to point very firmly towards emissions coming from East Asia, and that actually shows very good detective work by atmospheric scientists, the fact that we can detect these emissions in the atmosphere, detect that the protocol is not being followed is a very big feather in the cap for the atmospheric scientists doing the monitoring.

    What it means industrially, in terms of who is releasing this compound and why, is not clear at the moment, it’s possible that the CFC (chlorofluorocarbon) in question could be a byproduct of the production of an allowed chemical called HCFC; so if there were not too rigorous processes about emitting byproducts, it’s possible that the production of the HCFCs might be releasing some CFCs or otherwise it might be someone actually deciding to restart the production of CFCs for some reason; that’s going to take further investigation on the ground by inspectors in the industries concerned.

    Sputnik: At the current rate how quickly will the ozone hole close completely because I’m thinking back when it all became known really, the whole issue of the ozone hole, some 25 years ago, I was just starting my work in the media and I remember it was the buzz word and I remember struggling with CFCs, chlorofluorocarbons, we were always talking about that and then suddenly they were saying that it's closing – could this happen?

    Martyn Chipperfield: The ozone hole was discovered in 1985 over the Antarctic and there was rapid research done, and scientists quite quickly established the cause, like you say chlorofluorocarbons, and other gases, the CFCs, and the international agreement, the Montreal Protocol was first signed 1987 then gradually strengthened to it’s current state and basically has banned the production of all of the dangerous ozone-depleting compounds.

    The amount of chlorine in the atmosphere from the CFCs and other gases peaked in the mid 1990s because of the very long lifetime of these gases it will take about until 2050 or 2060 for the atmospheric levels of the chlorine to get back to the 1980 levels when the ozone hole was first formed, so we expect the ozone hole over Antarctica to be around till about 2050-2060, that was our best estimate, clearly if this latest research and what they found carries on and there are these renewed emissions of CFCs that could delay it by a few years or it could get even a longer delay depending on how much of the chemicals have been formed.

    Sputnik: Of course the Montreal Protocol of 1987 was at the time a huge environmental triumph because it was a sign of major unparalleled corporation, all those signatories, but that happened because it was being proven that the depletion of the ozone layer was actually affecting humans, their health, there was a spike in cancer incidents – do we know how the ongoing changes in the ozone levels in the atmosphere are affecting humans now?

    Martyn Chipperfield: The Montreal Protocol is likely hailed as maybe the most successful international environmental agreement there has been because it has banned these very dangerous compounds that could've caused catastrophic ozone loss had they continued.

    There was an element of precaution in there, the effect hadn't become too severe, luckily the ozone hole is over the Antarctica, a relatively unpopulated part of the world, and so the governments involved banned the CFCs to avoid even greater loss; but as a rule of thumb a 1 percent depletion of the ozone layer corresponds to about a 1 percent increase in skin cancer in humans, and that’s the main worry about a decreasing ozone, the fact that it increases ultraviolet radiation at the surface, which in humans, for example, can increase incidents of skin cancer.

    The views expressed in this article are those of Martyn Chipperfield and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Increase in Emissions of Banned Chemical Threatens Ozone Layer - Scientists
    Ozone Depletion Montreal Protocol ‘Prevented Ecological Catastrophe' – Expert
    Russian Geophysicists Attribute Ozone Depletion to Natural Causes
    'Ozone Friendly' Chemicals Actually Damaging to Ozone Layer
    US Environmental Protection Agency Head Proposes Limit on Ozone Emissions
    Tags:
    chemicals, chlorofluorocarbon, depletion, emissions, pollution, ecology, environment, increase, rates, skin cancer, ozone layer, Montreal Protocol, Martyn Chipperfield
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse