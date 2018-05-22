Register
07:23 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer cell

    Artificial Intelligenсe to Improve Cancer Diagnosis in NHS - Microbiologist

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to challenge the National Health Service, health charities and artificial intelligence developers to work to together in order to transform how chronic diseases are diagnosed.

    It is expected that a national database will cross-reference patient’s medical records, habits and genetic information to spot any early signs of cancer.

    Downing Street is claiming the ground breaking technology could see at least 50,000 people each year diagnosed at an early stage of prostate, lung or bowel cancer. Sputnik spoke to pharmaceutical microbiologist Dr Tim Sandle about the benefits this could have on Britain and the NHS.

    Sputnik: How will AI help with management of diagnosis?

    Dr Tim Sandle: It’s a really good initiative; the key problem is about the late diagnosis of cancer and the argument of using artificial intelligence is to identify those members of the population who are at greatest risk and to then bring them in earlier for screening. The focus is particularly with prostate, lung and bowel cancer, and then you can undertake procedures like surgery or administer treatment sooner in order to increase survival rates.

    What the NHS has at its disposal is an enormous database of information so there are things like genetic profiles from patient records and screening people for lifestyle and getting those people sufficiently early in order to allow, medical treatment to happen sooner.

    Sputnik: What type of technology is needed then to meet these targets?

    Dr Tim Sandle: There two waves of artificial intelligence, the first one is to interpret data bases, so the NHS has built up a huge library of information about patients over the years and this contains about their health status, their body mass, their genetic profile, and to plow through the millions of data points does take machines to do that and over time the technique and machine learning means that the more cases that the intelligence gets right, then the better it becomes going forward.

    There are types of artificial intelligence that can improve the detection of tumours and looking at things like MRI scans and so on and being able to detect different types of tumours early.

    Sputnik:What do you think about those saying this isn’t a good use of money when the NHS is in crisis now?

    Dr Tim Sandle: I think health care is always going to require lots of money and I think the job creation thing is important but it’s a secondary thing. When a society is changing and the types of roles people will be performing and the way they engage with technology and the digital transformation of health is a subject in itself.

    What this is doing, is all about if we detect diseases early as it’s not just cancer, the earlier we detect, the earlier we can administer treatment, the greater the survival rate but also the reduction of burden on the NHS going forward. 

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'New Weapon': UK PM May Set to Announce Large Investment in AI to Fight Cancer
    Russian Doctors Create High-Tech Drug With Amazing Cancer-Killing Properties
    Serbian President Slams NATO Yugoslavia Bombing as More Kids Get Cancer
    White House Aide Should Be Fired For Remarks on McCain’s Cancer – Advocacy Group
    Beijing Wig Shop Offers Solace for Local Cancer Patients
    Tags:
    screening, treatment, AI, diagnosis, cancer, technology, Dr Tim Sandle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse