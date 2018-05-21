Register
23:33 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Iraqi woman casts her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq May 12, 2018

    Sadr’s Win in Iraq Vote Gives Saudis Chance to Power in Baghdad - Ex-US Envoy

    © REUTERS / Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr’s success in winning the largest bloc in the Baghdad parliament gives Saudi Arabia the chance to boost its influence at the expense of Iran, former US Ambassador to Riyadh Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

    "This is an opening for the Saudis, who have sought to resurrect the notion of Iraq as a balancer of a geopolitically overextended Iran and who have cultivated Muqtada al-Sadr to that end," Freeman, a former US assistant secretary of state for international security affairs, said.

    Freeman assessed the outcome of the vote as reflecting the desire of the Iraqi people to elect a parliament and government that defended and advanced their own interests and not just those of either the United States or Iran.

    "This is a vindication for those of us who have felt that the cure for foreign domination — including, especially, Iranian domination — of Iraqi politics and policies was Iraqi nationalism, not US intervention," Freeman said.

    Sadr’s victory as a setback for both Washington and Tehran in their contest for political influence in Baghdad, Freeman explained.

    "Whatever the outcome, however, it would appear certain that the influence of both the United States and Iran in Iraq will be diminished," he noted.

    READ MORE: Bloc Led by Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr Wins Parliamentary Vote in Iraq

    In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Iraqi security forces guard a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq
    © AP Photo / Karim Kadim
    What You Need to Know About Parliamentary Election in Iraq
    It remained to be seen whether the new parliament and the government it eventually approved would seek to strengthen ties with either the United States or Iran, or try to play both countries off against other prospective partners, Freeman warned.

    "The question now, since the Sadrists need political partners, is whether they will find them among the partisans of Iran or America," he stated.

    Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the US Department of Defense.

    Al-Sadr's alliance won the most parliamentary seats (54) with the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri gaining 47 seats, and the incumbent Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Alliance earning 42 seats of the 329 in the parliament.

    The views and opinions expressed by Chas Freeman are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bloc Led by Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr Wins Parliamentary Vote in Iraq
    Denmark to Pull Special Forces From Iraq as Most Daesh-Controlled Areas Freed
    EXCLUSIVE: NATO Arms Dealer Attempted to Buy Russian Weaponry for Iraq in 2015
    What You Need to Know About Parliamentary Election in Iraq
    Tags:
    votes, election, Chas W. Freeman, Iraq, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse