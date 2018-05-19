Register
04:02 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past a portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017.

    Western Media Writing Off Venezuela’s Elections - Unless Their Candidate Wins

    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is up for re-election on Sunday, when he will try to defeat the growing opposition movement to his government. Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear spoke with activist and writer Lucas Koerner, who writes for VenezuelaAnalysis.com, to get an idea of what to expect May 20.

    Maduro's primary challenger is Henri Falcon, a former governor of Lara state and a former member of Maduro's own United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Falcon founded the Progressive Advance party, politically allied to the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) party, in 2012. The only other challenger is Javier Bertucci, running as an independent. He's a politically conservative evangelical preacher, according to the UK Independent.

    ​Despite the election and Venezuela's democracy, host Brian Becker noted that the New York Times headline on the event heavily implied that Maduro is a dictator and that the election threatens to topple him.

    "If Venezuela were a dictatorship, it wouldn't be having a presidential election," Koerner pointed out.

    "Nicolas Maduro was actually elected to a six-year term on April 14, 2013, which, you know, expires on January 10, 2019, so he'll be serving out his constitutional mandate, which is conveniently forgotten by the mainstream media," Koerner noted. Maduro, who was vice president from 2012 to 2013, became president when Hugo Chavez died of cancer complications March 5, 2013. The Venezuelan constitution mandated that an election be held within 30 days, and Maduro narrowly won with 50.6 percent of the vote, just 1.5 percent difference from his rival, Henrique Capriles of MUD.

    "The mainstream media just parrots the opposition line, they wanna have their cake and eat it, too. They want to delegitimize the election, but at the same time they want to paint Henri Falcon, who is the opposition frontrunner, as this champion of democracy, so in case he wins, they'll recognize the election," Koerner theorized.

    Handcuffs
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Venezuela Arrests 11 Bankers, Takes Temporary Control of Bank in Corruption Purge

    With two of its national leaders, Leopoldo Lopez and Capriles, unable to run in the election for various reasons, MUD chose to boycott the elections, which were originally scheduled for April 22, calling them "fraudulent," Reuters reported. Falcon's party broke their alliance with MUD in order to enter the election.

    "Henri Falcon is seeking to promote a high turnout for this election to try and defeat Maduro, but the reality is the opposition has shot itself in the foot, because all the main opposition parties have called for a boycott and are actively attempting to undermine this candidate."

    Koerner noted that opposition supporters are "militantly against this candidate."

    The Miami-Herald recently put Falcon on blast, calling him a "traitor to Venezuela" on May 2, heavily insinuating that Falcon is an illegitimate opposition leader whose basis of support is "Wall Street bond holders" that seek a cooperative government "who they hope would guarantee future payments of Venezuelan bonds." The Herald noted that "Falcon's top economic adviser is Harvard-graduated economist Francisco Rodriguez, chief economist of Torino Capital, a New York financial firm focused on Latin American emerging markets."

    However, the question on everybody's minds is: Who is going to win?

    "I think Maduro is going to win," Koerner said, "but the question is, by how much, how many votes is he going to get, because it's not just that the opposition is boycotting, it's also the fact that the opposition is divided… the fact is that Falcon is not a nationally renowned, nationally known figure. He's very uncharismatic, he just lost his reelection bid in October by a landslide, so he's not viewed as someone — and you know, he's being actively delegitimized by the opposition."

    "But the question is Maduro, how many votes is he able to mobilize? He definitely has a floor of, say, 6, 6.5 million votes, I would say at least, probably 7. But he's promising 11, he was trying to get over 50 percent because that's what he needs to really ensure his legitimacy. That would be a massive blow to the United States and the opposition if he were to win that, but it remains to be seen whether he can mobilize those numbers."

    People wait to cast their vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Over 41.5% of Venezuelans Took Part in Constituent Assembly Election

    In the elections to Venezuela's Constituent Assembly last July, 41 percent of the voting population, or just over 8 million people, turned out to vote, with much of the opposition abstaining from that vote as well, TeleSUR reported at the time.

    Becker predicted that if Maduro wins, and especially if he gets more than 50 percent of the vote, that the opposition and the West will claim the election is fraudulent. He asked Koerner if he agreed.

    "I would say no reason not to expect that, given that every other election they have cried ‘fraud'… they already announced it in advance, they are not going to recognize the result of this election. Unless through some unexpected possibility… Falcon manages to win," Koerner said.

    "Even if he were to win, that would present a very interesting scenario, because I'm not sure they even want to work with Falcon, because, you know, the United States reportedly threatened to sanction Henri Falcon for violating the opposition boycott so he's not… their man."

    Becker asked Koerner about economics in Venezuela, particularly inflation and oil prices. "If Maduro prevails, what will the government do to get control over and improve the economic situation?"

    A man walks past a portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Maduro Says Venezuela Open for Regional Dialogue Based on Mutual Respect

    "Maduro's campaign promise is ‘vote for me on May 20 and I will resolve the economic situation.' The problem is, you know, he promised the same thing last July after the national Constituent Assembly elections, yet they didn't take measures. They're very risk-averse. But perhaps with this election, if they win the presidential election, they'll have won the mayoral elections, they would have won the governorship elections, there's no more elections they could possibly have, they can't continued to kick the can down the road and they will really need to take decisive economic measures."

    Koerner noted that ahead of May 20, Maduro had signed deals with Turkey to import food, and that a victory would likely solidify the confidence of countries like China and Russia that could provide Venezuela with important investment and trade deals.

    Related:

    Venezuela Slams Pence for Calls to Suspend Country's OAS Membership
    Panama Agrees to Resume Flights to Venezuela – Foreign Ministry
    Venezuela Seeks Russian, Chinese Aid Over US Sanctions on Trade Deals
    US Uses 'Hybrid Aggression' Against Venezuela to Oust Maduro - Defense Minister
    Venezuela to Pay Russia With Own Cryptocurrency for Automotive Parts
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, boycott, opposition, Presidential Election, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse